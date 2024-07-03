Christina Applegate shares bucket list items with 'the days I have left': 'Shots with Cher!'

Christina Applegate is looking forward to the rest of her life amid her multiple sclerosis battle.

On Wednesday, the "Dead to Me" star took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a bucket list of what she still wants to do in Hollywood. "There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life. I want to work with Shirley MacLaine. And do shots with cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying," Applegate wrote.

The "Married... With Children" alum first shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021.

The news follows her admission on a March episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast when she told the actor she has "sores all over" her brain, noting that her "biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot."

Christina Applegate reveals 13-year-old daughter has POTS

The comments on X come just a week after her daughter, Sadie Grace Applegate LeNoble, got candid about her own health struggles.

Her 13-year-old daughter appeared as a guest on her mom's "MeSsy" podcast during a June 25 episode and shared that she has been diagnosed with POTS or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

"It affects my heart, and so when I stand up, I get really, really dizzy, and my legs get really weak, and I feel like I'm going to pass out," she explained. "I have fainted before, and I have gone unconscious."

Sadie said she received her diagnosis a few months ago but has been living with the condition "for a long time," and she recalled that she would go to the nurse "multiple times a day" in the sixth grade because she always felt like she was going to pass out.

Contributing: Brendan Morrow

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christina Applegate shares bucket list items including shots with Cher