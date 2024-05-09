Christine Quinn's Husband Christian Dumontet Charged With Misdemeanor Assault and Child Abuse/Endangerment

The charges stem from a March incident at the estranged couple's Los Angeles home where their son was allegedly injured

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS Christine Quinn, Christian Richard

Christian Dumontet, the estranged husband of Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, has been formally charged after a March 2024 domestic incident in which the couple's young son was allegedly injured.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's office tells PEOPLE that the tech executive has been charged with three misdemeanors: child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order.

PEOPLE reached out to reps for both Dumontet (who also goes by Christian Richard) and Quinn, but did not immediately receive a response.

Frank Vasquez/London Entertainment/Shutterstock Christine Quinn with husband Christian Richard, March 2022

Dumontet and the Selling Sunset alum, 35, got married in 2019. They welcomed their son, Christian George Dumontet, in 2021. Dumontet filed for divorce in April 2024.

Dumontet’s charges stem from two March incidents at their Los Angeles family home, in which he was arrested both times.

On March 19, he was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident involving their son.



Related: Christine Quinn’s Husband Files For Divorce After Being Arrested Twice Following Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

“Victim and suspect were involved in a domestic dispute,” a public information officer told PEOPLE of the incident. “The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim, but the object hit the victim’s child causing injury,”



Dumontet was charged with assault with a "deadly weapon" after the toddler was treated by paramedics, according to a statement from law enforcement.

On the following day, March 20, he was arrested again after he allegedly violated an emergency protective order, the LAPD confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

Since then, Dumontet and Quinn have both made accusations against one another, as well as filed dual restraining orders.

That same month, Dumontet claimed he believed the luxury real estate agent could possibly have plans to abduct their son.

Related: Christine Quinn's Husband's Request for Restraining Order Against Her Denied by Judge as Court Date Looms

PEOPLE obtained a copy of his request, and in it, he asked that Quinn move out and stay 100 yards (300 feet) from his Los Angeles home.

As for Quinn, in her documents, which were obtained by PEOPLE, she claimed Dumontet had a history of "volatile and erratic" behavior.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also alleged that her estranged husband had taken "extreme measures to prevent me from leaving the property" and to "isolate me and our son," including locking down their front security gate "so we physically cannot leave the property."

In April, a judge approved Quinn's request for a temporary restraining order, which in turn meant that her former partner was the one who had to vacate their shared Hollywood home where the alleged conflict took place.

Dumontet is set to be arraigned on June 4, the L.A. City Attorney's office tells PEOPLE.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.