With Christmas around the corner, more Windsorites are shopping at thrift stores

A customer makes a purchase at the Society Shoppe Resale Store on Lauzon Road. (Dale Molnar/CBC News - image credit)

Thrift stores in Windsor say they're seeing an uptick in business and some feel it's due to higher cost of goods in retail outlets.

"You can certainly see the state that we are currently in in our economy with the rising prices of groceries, of fuel, heating homes. I mean affordable housing is a huge issue," said Rosanne Winger, general manager of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Windsor.

The organization runs its own resale stores on Lauzon Road and on King Street.

Winger estimates sales are up 25 per cent and that people coming in with vouchers they receive on assistance have also increased.

She says the more money the stores can bring in the more they can help people in need.

"We have items that are more expensive, but that's because we've been fortunate to have new designer items donated to us, but that helps support our programs," said Winger.

"We deal with a lot of refugees so we have a lot of refugees that come in. We also have a new street outreach homeless program."

Jennifer Gray shops regularly at the St. Vincent de Paul store on Lauzon Road but says it's even more important to her now with inflation.

"Definitely. I always find things here that I wouldn't find somewhere else," said Gray.

The Society Shoppe Resale Store on Lauzon Road has seen an increase in customers lately.

The Society Shoppe Resale Store on Lauzon Road has seen an increase in customers lately. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex Restore in the city sells used furniture, home supplies as well as some new items, is also seeing more customers this time of year compared to last year.

"We also are doing a lot more to promote our sales this time of year," said community outreach coordinator Hope Lovell.

Lovell says the increase in sales at the Edinborough Street location store helps Habitat build more homes for those in need.

"Every sale supports the construction of affordable homes and we're doing five houses per year, finishing one in Ford City right now. We have two more under construction in Sandwich Towne. So we're investing heavily in the community," said Lovell.

Both Lovell and Winger say the increase in sales also creates jobs in the stores.