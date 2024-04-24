Chynna Phillips Says She's Having a 14-Inch Tumor Removed from Her Leg

The singer revealed that she's had the "totally benign" tumor "since I was a little girl" on her latest YouTube upload

Chynna Phillips is preparing to have a 14-inch tumor removed from her leg.

The Wilson Phillips singer, 56, revealed the news in a video titled "My Worst Fear Came True 😪" uploaded to her YouTube account on Monday, April 22.

"The one thing that I never imagined could happen to me did," wrote Phillips in the video's description. "I am so upset with myself for not seeing the writing on the wall. This goes to show that it could actually happen to anybody! Join me on my California walk around the holy block as I process all that's happened 😪"

After beginning her walk in sunny Los Angeles, Phillips announced she would be undergoing surgery in eight weeks.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock Chynna Phillips at the 3rd Annual Rock The Red Music Benefit

"I have a tumor in my left leg. I've had it since I was a little girl. They don't know if I was born with it or not. It's totally benign, but it is large, and I'm talking very, very large. It's like 14 inches long and 4 inches wide," she said.

"I'm absolutely petrified of anesthesia, and I don't know, I just feel like it's the closest thing to death going under; I mean, it actually is. It's the closest thing to being dead, which is probably not the best way for me to be processing anesthesia but I can't help it," expressed Phillips.

She said she's had anesthesia "so many times," including when getting her breast implants removed.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Chynna Phillips performing on February 2018

Noting that this will be the "fifth surgery on my leg," Phillips said she is determined to turn her "worries into prayers."

"I know that Jesus can help me with this if I radically surrender, you know. But it just sucks they have to make a brand-new incision, and I already have a huge 1-foot scar on my left left leg, and now I'm going to have one on the interior of my left leg," she continued. "It's just frustrating, but it's all going to work out just fine. In Jesus' name, amen."



