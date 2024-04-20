Cillian Murphy and Paul Mescal Win Best Actor and Supporting Actor at Irish Film and TV Academy Awards

Cillian Murphy obtained one of acting’s most coveted achievements when he won an Oscar for his leading role in “Oppenheimer.” But his award season run for the acclaimed Christopher Nolan film didn’t end with his big night at the Dolby Theater. The Irish actor went on to receive his home country’s highest acting honor on Sunday at the Irish Film and TV Academy Awards when he won the Lead Actor — Film category for “Oppenheimer.”

The ceremony honored the best Irish film and television of 2023, with Pat Collins’ “That They May Face the Rising Sun” winning Best Film. Other notable winners included Paul Mescal taking Supporting Actor for “All of Us Strangers” and Alison Oliver winning Supporting Actress for “Saltburn.”

Keep reading for a complete list of winners from the 2024 Irish Film and TV Academy Awards.

BEST FILM

“Double Blind”

“Flora and Son”

“Lies We Tell”

“LOLA”

“That They May Face the Rising Sun”

“Verdigris”



DIRECTOR – FILM

“Double Blind” – Ian Hunt-Duffy

“Flora and Son” – John Carney

“Lies We Tell” – Lisa Mulcahy

“LOLA” – Andrew Legge

“That They May Face the Rising Sun” – Pat Collins

“Verdigris” – Patricia Kelly



SCRIPT – FILM

“Double Blind” – Darach McGarrigle

“Flora and Son” – John Carney

“Lies We Tell” – Elisabeth Gooch

“LOLA” – Andrew Legge

“That They May Face the Rising Sun” – Éamon Little

“Verdigris” – Patricia Kelly



LEAD ACTOR – FILM

Andrew Scott – “All of Us Strangers”

David Wilmot – “Lies We Tell”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer”

Barry Keoghan – “Saltburn”

Barry Ward – “That They May Face the Rising Sun”

Pierce Brosnan – “The Last Rifleman”



LEAD ACTRESS – FILM

Jessie Buckley – “Fingernails”

Eve Hewson – “Flora and Son”

Saoirse Ronan – “Foe”

Agnes O’Casey – “Lies We Tell”

Bríd Brennan – “My Sailor, My Love”

Geraldine McAlinden – “Verdigris”



SUPPORTING ACTOR – FILM

Paul Mescal – “All of Us Strangers”

Diarmuid Noyes – “Double Blind”

Chris Walley – “Lies We Tell”

Kenneth Branagh – “Oppenheimer”

Liam Carney – “Sunlight”

Lalor Roddy – “That They May Face the Rising Sun”



SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FILM

Bronagh Gallagher – “Dance First”

Catherine Walker – “My Sailor, My Love”

Alison Oliver – “Saltburn”

Ruth McCabe – “That They May Face the Rising Sun”

Agnes O’Casey – “The Miracle Club”

Maya O’Shea – “Verdigris”



BEST DRAMA

“Blue Lights”

“Hidden Assets”

“Kin”

“Northern Lights”

“Obituary”

“The Woman in the Wall”



DIRECTOR – DRAMA

“Happy Valley” – Fergus O’Brien

“Kin” – Christine Molloy & Joe Lawlor

“Kin” – Kate Dolan

“Northern Lights” – Tom Hall

“Obituary” – John Hayes

“The Gone” – Hannah Quinn



SCRIPT – DRAMA

“Blue Lights” – Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson

“Hidden Assets” – Peter McKenna

“Kin” – Peter McKenna

“Northern Lights” – Stephen Jones

“Obituary” – Ray Lawlor

“The Woman in the Wall” – Joe Murtagh



LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA

Martin McCann – “Blue Lights”

Francis Magee – “Kin”

Sam Keeley – “Kin”

Michael Smiley – “Obituary”

Éanna Hardwicke – “The Sixth Commandment”

Daryl McCormack – “The Woman in the Wall”



LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA

Sharon Horgan – “Best Interests”

Clare Dunne – “Kin”

Niamh Algar – “Malpractice”

Elva Trill – “Northern Lights”

Siobhán Cullen – “Obituary”

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”



SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Richard Dormer – “Blue Lights”

Jared Harris – “Foundation”

Aaron Monaghan – “Hidden Assets”

Aidan Gillen – “Kin”

Emmett J. Scanlan – “Kin”

Simon Delaney – “The Woman in the Wall”



SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Niamh Algar – “Culprits”

Cathy Belton – “Hidden Assets”

Maria Doyle Kennedy – “Kin”

Danielle Galligan – “Obituary”

Fionnula Flanagan – “Sisters”

Hilda Fay – “The Woman in the Wall”



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“All of Us Strangers”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

“The Holdovers”



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”

Willem Dafoe – “Poor Things”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers”



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Annette Bening – “Nyad”

Greta Lee – “Past Lives”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things”



GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

“In the Shadow of Beirut”

“Joan Baez: I Am a Noise”

“Notes From Sheepland”

“Stolen”

“The Days of Trees”

“The Deepest Breath”

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

“Calf”

“Mud Queen”

“Sound & Colour”

“The Golden West”

“Two for the Road”

“Waiting Day”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Nana Dee”

“The Small Makings of a Storm”

“The Presenter”

“Wind & the Shadow”

