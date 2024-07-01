City of Cold Lake considers participation in Alberta Day celebrations

Discussion around the Alberta government's invitation for communities to take part in the provincial event took place during the June 18 corporate priorities meeting.

Andrew Serba, the strategic initiatives manager for the City of Cold Lake shared information regarding the City's potential participation in Alberta Day celebrations.

“The Alberta government is inviting communities to take part in the celebration of Alberta Day,” which takes place on Sept 1. “The Alberta government will assist eligible communities and municipalities in organizing the local Alberta Day event."

He further explained, "The festival, over the day, may be held on any day in between Friday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 2. Funding will be distributed across three categories... Feast on the Beach is held on Aug. 30 and 31."

Feast on the Beach “attracts approximately 10,000 people over the Labor Day weekend. Attendees are able to enjoy a rich cultural event held in the Cold Lake,” explained Serba.

Regarding the City's potential involvement, Serba stated, “The administration believes that the Feast on the Beach meets the spirit of the Alberta Day celebration by celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Alberta. The administration will complete an expression of interest, the application to learn if Feast on the Beach does meet the expectations of the Alberta government."

Coun. Chris Vining raised questions about the associated grant, stating, "If I'm reading it correctly, it would be a $5,000 grant that we would be eligible for. And so, does the administration have an idea of how the money would be used if we were to get it in conjunction with Feast at the Beach?"

Serba responded, "Certainly up to council. The administration can bring that back to the council for consideration. The administration doesn't have, at this point, any recommendations on that money."

Coun. Adele Richardson sought clarification on potential collaborations, asking, "So if we were approved for this $5,000, and I know you don't necessarily have a plan in place, but is the vision to do something in conjunction with the Chamber and you know, be at the beach and kind of tie it together?"

In response, CAO Kevin Nagoya explained, "We want to work with the Chamber of Commerce on that weekend. You don't want to kind of do a takeaway on it. So, it's how can it work together? How can it enhance? And if that's going to be a weekend event, is there anything that can be done to do an enhancement of some sort?”

Deputy Mayor Bob Mattice supported the idea, stating, “I tend to agree with what's being said, an expression of interest would be good and working in conjunction with the Chamber so there can be an enhancement of what's going on. If somebody wants to give you some money for whatever it's worth, I always like accepting it.”

In light of the discussions, Coun. Ryan Bailey made a recommendation that the City complete an expression of interest application under the Alberta Day Grant program.





Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week