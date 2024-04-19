'City within a city': Montreal announces plan for 40,000-person neighbourhood

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

MONTREAL — After several false starts, the City of Montreal announced on Friday a new vision to redevelop a former horse racing track into a neighbourhood for up to 40,000 people.

Calling the project a "city within a city," Mayor Valérie Plante said half the 20,000 units planned for the site in and around the old Hippodrome will be reserved for affordable housing.

For years city officials have tried to build on the site — the most recent failure was in the fall in 2022, when Plante couldn't get a single company interested in submitting a bid to construct housing on the land, most of which isn't connected to the city's water infrastructure.

But this time is different, Plante said, "because the city is not alone."

Seized with a national housing crisis, the federal government has joined the project. Ottawa, Quebec and the City of Montreal are together spending $6 million for technical studies on the 95 hectares of land, which has laid barren for 14 years and has been owned by the city since 2017. The studies are to determine how to optimize costs to connect the area to city infrastructure and public transit.

Plante said she wants to make sure the project is done right: a neighbourhood that includes schools, community and cultural facilities, and public transit — possibly a tramway. The project will add the equivalent of a town the size of Boucherville or Rouyn-Noranda inside the City of Montreal, Plante said, noting that as many as 40,000 people could live in the area.

Pierre Boivin, CEO of investment firm Claridge, who helped draft a new development model for the property, said he's confident this new plan will succeed where others have failed. Things have changed dramatically in the past calendar year now that the provincial and federal governments are eager to accelerate affordable housing development, he said.

Boivin said the potential implication of the Canada Infrastructure Bank in helping to finance the water infrastructure network allows the city to believe the project will finally get off the ground. Montreal could never pay for that alone, he said.

There are no private investors yet for the racetrack site, but that's not surprising with no infrastructure in place, which would cost at least $1.4 billion to build, he said.

"We're fortunate that today we have a new potential partner in the Infrastructure Bank of Canada that a year ago wouldn't have been there," said Boivin, who co-led a city-appointed working group.

"So you ask yourselves, why did things never start? Over the last two decades, there are many reasons, but that's certainly one: the impossibility financially to bring the infrastructure to start to think about how you're going to develop a community."

Consultations are planned for later this year and shovels could be in the ground sometime in 2025. "But a year from today, we've got to be saying 'go,'" Boivin said of the project that is estimated to cost $8 billion over 10 years.

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau attended the news conference Friday, but neither would say how much either level of government would invest in the project.

An Opposition city councillor and housing critic panned the city's announcement, saying the project seems to be repeating mistakes made in 2022 when a call for tenders attracted no promoters.

"The City of Montreal has owned the land for seven years and after seven years, all we are presented with is six million dollars to carry out additional studies," said Coun. Julien Hénault-Ratelle.

"We have no commitment from the point of view of the necessary sums from the city, the provincial or federal government to create the underground infrastructures that are necessary to be done before any real estate development."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ottawa To Cut 5,000 Public Service Jobs

    Canada’s federal government in Ottawa is planning to eliminate 5,000 public service jobs, a move that ...

  • Premiers want return to co-operation with federal government with new budget

    OTTAWA — Canada's premiers are warning the federal government not to overreach into their jurisdictions when it comes to delivering the programs laid out in Ottawa's latest budget, but the prime minister said Friday he will go around them if need be. In a letter responding to the Liberal government's latest budget, the premiers said governments need to "return to a co-operative approach" that respects the needs and priorities of Canadians. "Every government should have the right to receive ongoi

  • Katz group blames real estate, pandemic for years-long delay of Ice District's urban village

    An urban village at Ice District in central Edmonton — 2,500 residential units and a public park — is now expected to take at least three years longer to build than previously planned. Construction was slated to start this year as part of Phase 2 of the OEG (formerly Oilers Entertainment Group) master plan to develop the land around Rogers Place. Tim Shipton, executive vice-president of OEG, appealed to city council at a public hearing April 2, outlining the obstacles the development was facing.

  • Windsor, Tecumseh receive $4.6 million in provincial funds for transit

    Transit services in Windsor and Tecumseh will get a boost, thanks to more than $4.6 million in gas tax funding handed out by the province on Thursday. Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says Windsor received $4,462,356, while Tecumseh got more than $176,000 in the 2023-24 program. "It makes sure that the people of the community have a way to get around, even if they can't afford a car," Dowie said. "That allows them to get to work, allows them to go see their friends and family and to access serv

  • Trump’s hush money trial jury is set. Here’s why we won’t learn much about them.

    The jury that will decide whether Donald Trump is guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records is made up of seven men and five women who live in Manhattan.

  • RFK Jr running mate injects needed cash in independent's campaign

    The role Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, will play in his White House bid is coming into focus, as the wealthy lawyer injects millions of dollars into their independent campaign and amplifies their stances on social media. Shanahan, a political neophyte tapped in March to be the independent candidate Kennedy's vice presidential pick, gave $2 million one day after her candidacy was announced, campaign filings showed this week. That money allowed the campaign to stay out of the red during an expensive push to be listed on state election ballots alongside Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

  • Fact Check: People Are Claiming Trump Never Attended His Children's Graduations. Here's What We Found

    The former president's complaint that he might be unable to attend his son Barron's high school graduation due to his trial spawned misinformation.

  • George Conway Details ‘Oh, It’s Daddy’ Call To Ivanka That Exposed Trump’s Fears

    It showed the then-president "was very, very concerned," said the conservative attorney.

  • Sen. Josh Hawley Hit With Receipts After Gaslighting Gripe On Fox News

    The Missouri senator's complaint about infrastructure was interesting, given his voting record.

  • Fox News Anchor Reminds GOP Senator That Trump Killed His Border Deal

    Fox NewsSen. James Lankford (R-OK), the GOP co-architect of the Senate’s failed immigration bill earlier this year, made what were perhaps his most critical comments yet on Donald Trump’s role in scuttling the legislation, alluding to Fox News Thursday that the former president was motivated by his political self-interest.On Your World, Lankford was confronted by anchor Neil Cavuto about the players behind the bill’s demise.“You are a real gentleman about this, and I know you’re not trying to zi

  • Iran Issues Unprecedented Nuclear Threat in Duel With Israel

    Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANAIran warned on Thursday that it might review its nuclear “doctrine,” threatening a potential break from the publicly stated “peaceful” objectives of its nuclear program.“The threats of the Zionist regime [Israel] against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations,” said Ahmad Haghtalab, a top Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander, according to Tasnim. “If the Zionist regi

  • Trump’s Trial Now Has 12 Jurors—and One Angry Man

    Jabin Botsford/ReutersDespite the troubles plaguing Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York City, the process reached a milestone Thursday afternoon when the judge filled all 12 seats of the jury that will determine his fate.But the slog is far from over, as prosecutors and defense lawyers must now screen dozens of other jurors to pick the half-dozen New Yorkers who will serve as alternates during the next month or two—and might not even make it into the deliberation room.The new additio

  • Ex-Prosecutor Explains Why Donald Trump Needs ‘Some Form Of Jail Time’ Soon

    The former president has “already had not only one but two bites of the apple," Andrew Weissmann said.

  • Lara Trump's Take On Father-In-Law's Hush Money Charges Is A Real Doozy

    She may have understated the allegations just a touch.

  • Trump loses bid to halt Jan. 6 lawsuits while he fights criminal charges in the 2020 election case

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump lost a bid Thursday to pause a string of lawsuits accusing him of inciting the U.S. Capitol attack, while the former president fights his 2020 election interference criminal case in Washington. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington denied defense lawyers' request to put the civil cases seeking to hold Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on hold while the criminal case accusing him of conspiring to overturn his election defeat to President Joe Biden

  • Jasmine Crockett Exposes GOP's Ukraine 'Misinformation' In Under 2 Minutes

    "And I'm tired of it because I didn't come to this chamber to play games," Crockett said.

  • Donald Trump Defends Himself With Giant Stack of Printed-Out News Stories: ‘That’s a Nice Headline, I’d Like to Read That One Too’ | Video

    The former president read aloud from a pile of positive stories and editorials after leaving court Thursday The post Donald Trump Defends Himself With Giant Stack of Printed-Out News Stories: ‘That’s a Nice Headline, I’d Like to Read That One Too’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Editorial: No debate about it: A fitting end to the ridiculous impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas

    The 49 Senate Republicans spent Wednesday afternoon furiously sputtering that they weren’t allowed to debate if Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, duly and formally impeached by the House, should be tried in the upper chamber. It’s their own fault, having blocked a chance to engage in several hours of debate, so they have nothing to complain about. Under the normal ...

  • Ukraine says it took out one of Russia's supersonic strategic bombers for the first time

    Ukraine reports shooting down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time since the 2022 full-scale invasion began.

  • Labour leader urges unions to expose Poilievre's working-class overtures as 'fraud'

    OTTAWA — The head of Canada's largest labour organization is calling Pierre Poilievre a "fraud" for portraying himself as a friend of the working class. Canadian Labour Congress Bea Bruske wants union leaders to do everything they can to expose him before the next federal election. Bruske delivered her call to arms today as delegates gathered in Ottawa to plot strategy ahead of the vote, which must happen before October 2025. Canada's three main political parties are already battling for blue-co