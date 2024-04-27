City's biggest festival announces 2024 programme

BLOCO B, Laid Blak and Gabriel Templar are among the artists who will play at the Bristol Harbour Festival this year.

The free festival is the biggest event held in the city, attracting tens of thousands of people every year, and will take place between Friday 19 July and Sunday 21 July.

The Lloyds Amphitheatre, which will be called the Harbour View, and will host the main festival stage.

Organisers wanted the 2024 festival to be representative of the city, and over 50% of performers will be female, non-binary, or from other underrepresented groups.

The festival is backed by Arts Council England, and has a focus on showcasing local performers.

Among those taking to the stage on the Friday will be Xaman X - a Bristolian tropical bass act- and She’s Got Brass, a 10-piece female-fronted brass band.

On Saturday, when the climate campaign group Greenpeace will run the main stage, experimental dancehall act Grove will perform, as well as dream-pop performer Emily Magpie, among others.

Sunday will focus on local talent, with a 'made in Bristol' line-up, including Gabriel Templar, widely known for his videos on TikTok, and Bristol band Laid Blak, who perform a fusion of jungle and rave music, will play in the afternoon.

A huge array of fringe events will also take place across the festival weekend, with live entertainment and performances in cafes, restaurants and on the street.

The Bristol Harbour Festival team say they are still looking for city-centre venues to host a fringe event, or put forward their venue for harbour musicians and performers to entertain in.

Anyone interested can contact the festival via its website.

