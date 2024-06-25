Civil trial date set for Harry Goularte, family for molestation, negligence of Cain Velasquez’s son

With a criminal trial still pending, Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting Cain Velasquez’s son, has a civil trial date set for next year.

During a trial setting conference Tuesday, Santa Clara County (Calif.) presiding judge Shella Deen set a date for the civil trial for May 19, 2025. Counsels originally agreed upon March 31, 2025, for a trial date, but was not granted due to the court’s availability.

The civil case filed in April 2022 by Velasquez and family against Goularte, as well as his business, Certified Custom Concrete, his mother Patricia Goularte, and her business, Patty’s Childcare, and his stepfather Paul Bender, includes a number of allegations pertaining to sexual assault of a minor.

The case alleges Velasquez’s son, who has been identified as the victim by Velasquez’s attorney, was sexually abused by Goularte, who is accused of removing the child’s clothing, touching the child’s privates, and exposing himself to the child “numerous times” from 2021-22.

The complaint alleges Patricia Goularte, Bender, and Patty’s Childcare staff “allowed this behavior and conduct to occur and continue to occur and failed to adequately monitor and supervise [the victim] and Harry.”

Goularte is awaiting a trial date for his criminal case. A trial setting conference is currently scheduled for July 17. Goularte has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of lewd acts with a child after he was accused of inappropriately touching the then-4-year-old boy at a daycare center.

If found guilty, Goularte could face up to eight years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Goularte was arrested by police in February 2022 after an investigation and interview with the child. Goularte was then released two days later on $50,000 bond with GSP monitoring. Velaquez was arrested three days later after allegedly sharing and shooting at a car with Goularte and his family members inside.

Velasquez was jailed for nearly nine months before being granted bail. His criminal trial is currently set to begin Sept. 9.

For continuing coverage of the case, visit MMA Junkie’s hub for the Cain Velasquez trial.

NFL: San Diego Chargers at Oakland Raiders

Sep 28, 2008; Oakland, CA, USA; UFC fighter Cain Velasquez signs autographs before the NFL game…

Sep 28, 2008; Oakland, CA, USA; UFC fighter Cain Velasquez signs autographs before the NFL game against the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: San Diego Chargers at Oakland Raiders

Sep 28, 2008; Oakland, CA, USA; UFC fighter Cain Velasquez, center in white shirt, poses with…

Sep 28, 2008; Oakland, CA, USA; UFC fighter Cain Velasquez, center in white shirt, poses with Oakland Raiders fans before the game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

brock-lesnar-cain-velasquez-ufc-121

Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez before UFC 121.

cain-velasquez-brock-lesnar-ufc-121-3

Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar at UFC 121.

cain-velasquez-brock-lesnar-ufc-121

cain-velasquez-brock-lesnar-ufc-121-1

Cain Velasquez

UFC: Velasquez vs Dos Santos

Nov 12, 2011; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cain Velasquez enters the ring before fighting Junior Dos Santos…

Nov 12, 2011; Anaheim, CA, USA; Cain Velasquez enters the ring before fighting Junior Dos Santos (not pictured) before the UFC championship bout at the Honda Center. Velasquez was defeated by knockout. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC: Velasquez vs Dos Santos

Nov 12, 2011; Anaheim, CA, USA; Junior Dos Santos (white trunks) squares off against Cain Velasquez…

Nov 12, 2011; Anaheim, CA, USA; Junior Dos Santos (white trunks) squares off against Cain Velasquez during the UFC championship bout at the Honda Center. Dos Santos defeated Velasquez by way of knockout. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 146-Velasquez vs Silva

May 26, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez before his fight against Antonio Silva (not…

May 26, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez before his fight against Antonio Silva (not pictured) at the MGM Grand Garden event center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 146-Velasquez vs Silva

May 26, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Antonio Silva and Cain Velasquez fight during UFC 146…

May 26, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Antonio Silva and Cain Velasquez fight during UFC 146 at the MGM Grand Garden event center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 146-Velasquez vs Silva

May 26, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Antonio Silva (bottom) and Cain Velasquez (top) fight during…

May 26, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Antonio Silva (bottom) and Cain Velasquez (top) fight during UFC 146 at the MGM Grand Garden event center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 146-Velasquez vs Silva

May 26, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez during his fight against Antonio Silva (not…

May 26, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez during his fight against Antonio Silva (not pictured) at the MGM Grand Garden event center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 155-Dos Santos vs Velasquez 2

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez during UFC 155 at the MGM Grand…

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez during UFC 155 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 155-Dos Santos vs Velasquez 2

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Junior Dos Santos (left) and Cain Velasquez (right) exchange…

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Junior Dos Santos (left) and Cain Velasquez (right) exchange strikes during UFC 155 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 155-Dos Santos vs Velasquez 2

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez (top) strikes Junior Dos Santos (bottom) during…

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez (top) strikes Junior Dos Santos (bottom) during UFC 155 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 155-Dos Santos vs Velasquez 2

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez (top) strikes Junior Dos Santos (bottom) during…

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez (top) strikes Junior Dos Santos (bottom) during UFC 155 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 155-Dos Santos vs Velasquez 2

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez (top) takes down Junior Dos Santos (bottom)…

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez (top) takes down Junior Dos Santos (bottom) during UFC 155 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 155-Dos Santos vs Velasquez 2

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez during UFC 155 at the MGM Grand…

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez during UFC 155 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 155-Dos Santos vs Velasquez 2

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory over Junior Dos Santos…

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory over Junior Dos Santos during UFC 155 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 155-Dos Santos vs Velasquez 2

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez poses for a photo after defeating Junior…

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez poses for a photo after defeating Junior Dos Santos during UFC 155 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 155-Dos Santos vs Velasquez 2

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez attends post fight press conference following UFC…

Dec 29, 2012; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez attends post fight press conference following UFC 155 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 160-Velasquez vs Silva 2

May 25, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez before his match against Antonio Silva during…

May 25, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez before his match against Antonio Silva during UFC 160 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 160-Velasquez vs Silva 2

May 25, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez applies a hold against Antonio Silva during…

May 25, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez applies a hold against Antonio Silva during UFC 160 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 160-Velasquez vs Silva 2

May 25, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory against Antonio Silva following…

May 25, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory against Antonio Silva following UFC 160 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 160-Velasquez vs Silva 2

May 25, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory against Antonio Silva following…

May 25, 2013; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cain Velasquez celebrates his victory against Antonio Silva following UFC 160 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Weigh-ins

Oct 18, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez during the weigh-in for UFC 166 at Toyota…

Oct 18, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez during the weigh-in for UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Weigh-ins

Oct 18, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez, left, and Junior Dos Santos, right, during the…

Oct 18, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez, left, and Junior Dos Santos, right, during the weigh-in for UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Velasquez vs Dos Santos

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (blue…

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) in the world heavyweight championship bout during UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Velasquez vs Dos Santos

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (blue…

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) in the world heavyweight championship bout during UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Velasquez vs Dos Santos

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (blue…

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) in the world heavyweight championship bout during UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Velasquez vs Dos Santos

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (blue…

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) in the world heavyweight championship bout during UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Velasquez vs Dos Santos

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (blue…

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) in the world heavyweight championship bout during UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Velasquez vs Dos Santos

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (not…

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) fights against Junior Dos Santos (not pictured) in the world heavyweight championship bout during UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Velasquez vs Dos Santos

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) embraces Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves)…

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) embraces Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) following the world heavyweight championship bout during UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Velasquez vs Dos Santos

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) is interviewed by commentator Joe Rogan…

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (red gloves) is interviewed by commentator Joe Rogan following the world heavyweight championship bout during UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Press Conference

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (left) shakes hands with Daniel Cormier (right) during…

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (left) shakes hands with Daniel Cormier (right) during the press conference following UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 166-Press Conference

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (left) and Daniel Cormier during the press conference…

Oct 19, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Cain Velasquez (left) and Daniel Cormier during the press conference following UFC 166 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 187-Johnson vs Cormier

May 23, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez attends the Anthony Johnson…

May 23, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez attends the Anthony Johnson (not pictured) and Daniel Cormier (not pictured) light heavyweight championship bout during UFC 187 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Cormier won via third round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Cain Velasquez, Fabricio Werdum

United States´ Cain Velasquez, left, battles against Brazil´s Fabricio Werdum during a men's mixed martial arts…

United States´ Cain Velasquez, left, battles against Brazil´s Fabricio Werdum during a men's mixed martial arts UFC 188 heavyweight title fight in Mexico City, Saturday, June 13, 2015. Werdum won the fight by submission. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

MMA UFC 192

UFC heavyweight fighter Cain Velasquez speaks to UFC fans during a news conference for UFC 192,…

UFC heavyweight fighter Cain Velasquez speaks to UFC fans during a news conference for UFC 192, Friday, Oct. 2, 2015 in Houston. (AP Photo/Juan DeLeon)

UFC 200 Mixed Martial Arts

Cain Velasquez attends a UFC 200 mixed martial arts news conference, Wednesday, July 6, 2016, in…

Cain Velasquez attends a UFC 200 mixed martial arts news conference, Wednesday, July 6, 2016, in Las Vegas. UFC 200 is scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UFC 200 Mixed Martial Arts

Cain Velasquez, left, throws a left at Travis Browne during their heavyweight mixed martial arts bout…

Cain Velasquez, left, throws a left at Travis Browne during their heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 200, Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UFC 200 Mixed Martial Arts

Cain Velasquez celebrates after defeating Travis Browne during their heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC…

Cain Velasquez celebrates after defeating Travis Browne during their heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 200, Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

francis-ngannou-cain-velasquez-ufc-on-espn-1-ceremonial-weigh-ins-1

cain-velasquez-ufc-on-espn-1-ceremonial-weigh-ins

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Phoenix- Ngannou vs Velasquez

Feb 17, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cain Velasquez (blue gloves) before his fight against Francis Ngannou…

Feb 17, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cain Velasquez (blue gloves) before his fight against Francis Ngannou (not pictured) before their bout during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Ngannou won via first round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Phoenix- Ngannou vs Velasquez

Feb 17, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cain Velasquez (blue gloves) before his fight against Francis Ngannou…

Feb 17, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cain Velasquez (blue gloves) before his fight against Francis Ngannou (not pictured) before their bout during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Ngannou won via first round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Phoenix- Ngannou vs Velasquez

Feb 17, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Francis Ngannou (red gloves) and Cain Velasquez (blue gloves) fight…

Feb 17, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Francis Ngannou (red gloves) and Cain Velasquez (blue gloves) fight during their heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Ngannou won via first round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Phoenix- Ngannou vs Velasquez

Feb 17, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Francis Ngannou (red gloves) and Cain Velasquez (blue gloves) fight…

Feb 17, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Francis Ngannou (red gloves) and Cain Velasquez (blue gloves) fight during their heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Ngannou won via first round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

cain-velasquez-post-ufc-on-espn-1-2

cain-velasquez-wwe

brock-lesnar-cain-velasquez-wwe

cain-velasquez-wwe-video

ufc-cain-velasquez-police-mug-shot

Cain Velasquez's mug shot after being booked into the Santa Clara County main jail following his…

Cain Velasquez's mug shot after being booked into the Santa Clara County main jail following his arrest on February 28, 2022.

Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez appears at the Superior Court Hall of Justice in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday,…

Cain Velasquez appears at the Superior Court Hall of Justice in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (MATT ERICKSON, Pool, USA TODAY)

cain-velasquez-april-12-hearing-6

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie