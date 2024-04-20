Claudia Winkleman's The Piano confirms return date

Channel 4 has confirmed a release date for the second season of The Piano – and it's soon.

The reality talent show, hosted by Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, will return to screens on Sunday, April 28 at 9pm on Channel 4.

The seven-episode season will see popstar Mika and renowned classical pianist Lang Lang return to judge amateur pianists as they take to public pianos across London, Leeds, Glasgow and Birmingham train stations.

The contestants will show off their skills in front of an audience of commuters, in the hopes of winning a coveted spot to perform at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Following its debut in February 2023, The Piano proved a huge success for Channel 4, becoming the network's best-rating new format since 2017.

The series was followed up by a Christmas special in December 2023, and has since landed a 2024 BAFTA nomination in the Memorable Moment category for season one winner Lucy's "jaw-dropping" rendition of Debussy's Arabesque No. 1.

Beyond the second season, The Piano has also been recommissioned for a third instalment, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

"In a world full of wannabes seeking their moment in the limelight, The Piano was a breath of fresh air. It celebrated ordinary people doing something extraordinary for the sheer love of it," said Channel 4's chief creative officer Ian Katz on the show's renewal.

"From the 94-year-old widower who played in Glasgow station to find company, to Lucy, the remarkable 13-year-old who stole the 'nation's hearts'. It took viewers on a remarkable emotional roller coaster and I'm delighted that it will be coming back from more British stations, next year."

The Piano returns to Channel 4 on April 28 at 9pm.





