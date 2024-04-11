CLE tenants, legal aid file lawsuit on apartment owners over alleged safety issues

Yahoo Finance Video

According to a recent survey from Piper Sandler, Nike (NKE) remains the number one brand for teenage consumers across footwear and apparel. In addition, luxury athleisure brand Lululemon (LULU), which gained popularity among younger shoppers in the past, now has seen a bit of a decline in teen interest. Piper Sandler cited this trend in its decision to cut its price target on Lululemon stock from $525 to $470. Piper Sandler VP and Senior Research Analyst Abbie Zvejnieks joins Yahoo Finance to break down some of the highlights of the survey with athletic wear and the investment bank's outlook for Lululemon's North American growth outlook. On the challenges Lululemon is facing, Zvejnieks states: "The last two years we've seen 11% of upper-income female teens saying this was a new brand that they were wearing. That number has now dropped to around 8.5%. So, I think that new customer acquisition gets more difficult. What I think Lululemon is doing well, they are keeping up with product innovation... We think Lulu is staying very relevant within performance. But, these teen consumers tend to be fickle." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live. Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino