Cleanup underway for oil spill in Tacoma. Roadway closed into the afternoon

An oil spill in a Tacoma street has caused road closure as cleanup is underway Tuesday.

The 5300 block of Orchard Street will be closed through the morning and possibly into the afternoon, according to the City of Tacoma on X.

Tacoma Power Utilities crews were performing a scheduled maintenance at the Orchard substation into the early morning hours when mineral oil was spilled. The mineral oil migrated beyond the catch basin that is meant to catch any spillage, and further into the storm drain system, TPU spokeswoman Jessica Wilson told the News Tribune.

TPU immediately began an emergency-spill response and cleanup. They are working with their partners to remediate the impacts from the mineral oil, she said.