Cleaver staunchly defends Biden against calls to step aside after debate performance

Daniel Desrochers
·3 min read

The moment President Joe Biden offered a raspy answer to the first question of Thursday night’s presidential debate, Democrats across the country went into a panic.

By the time the 90 minutes were up, Democrats were openly criticizing Biden’s lackluster debate performance, where he stumbled over answers and sometimes lost his train of thought, as former President Donald Trump frequently made false and misleading attacks.

Some even began suggesting that Biden step aside — appearing to prefer a complicated nomination process at a Democratic convention over keeping Biden at the top of the ticket.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver thinks it’s an overreaction.

“I’m gonna buy some Democratic diapers for my colleagues, and then I think we go back to the locker room and prepare for the next outing and the next debate,” the Kansas City Democrat said.

As some Democratic members of Congress criticized Biden’s debate performance or tip-toed around it, Cleaver on Friday came out in staunch support of the president. While he acknowledged Biden struggled in the debate, Cleaver said too many of his Democratic colleagues were “setting their hair on fire” and that he’ll proudly cast his vote for Biden at the Democratic National Convention in August.

“The die is not cast based on a poor debate performance,” Cleaver said. “I think in terms of policy, whether he was articulated as clearly as I’d like, the truth of the matter is he still can very easily run the White House for another four years.”

Cleaver wasn’t alone in defending the president. Rep. Sharice Davids, an Overland Park Democrat, tried to shift the focus on Biden’s age to Trump’s stances on policy issues like abortion. During a question about Roe v. Wade, the former president falsely claimed that “everyone” wanted the Supreme Court to overturn federal protections for abortion and send it back to the states.

“While Rep. Davids is focused on helping Kansas families, what we saw last night is that Donald Trump is still focused on spreading lies and extreme measures to rip away reproductive health care for millions of Americans,” said Zac Donley, the spokesman for Davids.

But Cleaver and Davids appeared to be outliers. Immediately after the debate, Democrats and pundits said Biden’s performance did little to snuff one of the biggest questions of his presidency — whether or not the 81-year-old is too old to run for a second term.

When Biden was asked the question in the debate, he pointed out that Trump, who is 78, is only three years younger than him. But by the end of the question, the two candidates were arguing about their golf handicaps.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, said on MSNBC after the debate that she was “heartbroken by Biden’s debate performance and acknowledged that there was a conversation about whether Biden should step aside.

“My job now is to be really honest,” McCaskill said. “Joe Biden had one thing he had to do tonight and he didn’t do it. He had one thing he had to accomplish, and that was reassure America that he was up to the job at his age, and he failed at that tonight.”

Republicans from Missouri and Kansas appeared gleeful about Biden’s performance. Missouri Sens. Eric Schmitt, who helped Trump prepare for the debate, and Josh Hawley took a victory lap on social media.

“Total triumph for Trump,” Hawley wrote. “Tomorrow the clamor to replace Biden will be deafening.”

But any effort to replace Biden would likely require him to willingly step down — a vast majority of the delegates attending the Democratic National Convention, like Cleaver, are bound to voting for Biden.

It didn’t appear the president had any plans of stepping aside on Friday. At a rally in North Carolina, Biden said he doesn’t walk, speak or debate as well as he used to. But he said “when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

“I would not be running again if I did not believe with all my heart and soul I can do this job,” Biden said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.

  • The Onion Goes Nuclear With Explosive Trump-Biden Debate Headline

    The satirical news site’s front page just might become the next election meme.

  • Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate

    CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • McConnell breaks with Trump on vilification of Biden

    Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) says Joe Biden is a “good guy,” breaking with former President Trump’s repeated efforts to villainize the president as the corrupt mastermind behind schemes to steal elections and persecute political opponents. But McConnell, who has endorsed Trump, says there are plenty of compelling policy reasons to oust Biden from…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down Over Australian TV’s Trump Question, Gets Cut Off

    “What is this?” fumed the far-right Georgia Republican, who suggested the anchor was getting her “marching orders from the Democrat Party.”

  • Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’

    MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”

  • Trump Did Say 1 True Thing At The Presidential Debate

    The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.

  • Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate

    Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a

  • Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex

    Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe

  • Democrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could Work

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s debate performance is raising new questions about whether Democrats have any other options in November if the 81-year-old president is no longer willing or able to campaign.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in Blow to Agency PowerBiden Struggles as He Spars With Trump on

  • Tucker Carlson Takes on Australian Reporter After Searing Putin Question

    Tucker Carlson, whose Putin-friendly commentary stretches back years, was at it again during a recent exchange in Australia with a reporter who asked if he felt “any shame” about his stances and having been dubbed a “useful idiot” for the Russian president.Carlson is in the country on a whirlwind speaking tour, joined by some of Australia’s most controversial identities; including Clive Palmer, a mining billionaire-turned-politician who is now on his third attempt to build a replica of the ill-f

  • Secrets of How Dems Ditch Biden (Spoiler: Bad News, Kamala)

    Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get

  • Jagmeet Singh makes his case to Alberta's new NDP leader amid party separation talks

    OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.

  • Biden has no business running for president. The debate proved it.

    President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.

  • Last-Minute Macron-Scholz Move Enrages EU Leaders at Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in B

  • China Miscalculated With Europe in Backing Russia, US Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing misjudged the impact on its relationship with Europe when it provided support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, America’s top diplomat in China said, as ties fray between the world’s No. 2 economy and Western democracies over the conflict.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoSpaceX Tender Offer Said to Value Company at Record $210 BillionSupreme Court Ends OxyContin Settlement, Cracking Sackler ShieldChina’s Finance Elite Face $400,0

  • North Carolina's restrictions on public mask-wearing are now law after some key revisions

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's contentious restrictions on public mask-wearing became law on Thursday after GOP lawmakers successfully overrode a veto by the state's Democratic governor.

  • Critics Clown Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Wild Election 'Self-Own': 'NO Self Awareness'

    Social media users spotted the far-right Republican's hypocrisy as she argued to reduce a top official's salary to $1 over DEI directives.

  • CNN anchor incredulous after GOP rep defends Trump’s Jan. 6 vow

    CNN’s Boris Sanchez faced off with Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) on Wednesday after the congressman defended and downplayed former President Trump’s promise to pardon all people convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building. Meuser called the riots an “ugly day” and initially downplayed any idea that Trump would pardon…