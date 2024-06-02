Cole Hauser Shares Photo from Montana as 'Yellowstone' Filming Resumes

Cole Hauser is back in Montana!



After Paramount Network announced that it has resumed Yellowstone production on Monday, May 20, Cole took to Instagram to pay homage to the backdrop of the show—the place he regularly refers to as the “most beautiful office in the world.”

“Good morning #montana I’ve missed ya old friend! If you are going to rise, you might as well shine,” he captioned a photo of the Montana foothills with a rainbow glimmering in the distance.

As expected, fans were thrilled to see that Cole was back in his beloved character, Rip Wheeler’s, home town.

“Welcome home!!! We’ve missed you as well,” one fan exclaimed in the comments. “You know what that means: NEW EPISODES!!!!!!!” another fan swooned. “Rainbow shining over the train station,” someone else chimed in. “Yeah well we’ve missed you too buddy, we are ready for this, bring on the next installment pronto,” yet another fan commented.

Currently, there’s no set air date for the second installment of Yellowstone Season 5, but Paramount Network has confirmed a November 2024 return. Admittedly, the premiere of part two will be a bit bittersweet, as it’s the end of an era. But make no mistake: It’s not the end of the Dutton family. While Yellowstone is coming to a close, projects are said to still be in the works for 1944 and 2024 spinoffs, as well as 6666, which will set its sights on the Four Sixes Ranch, where Jimmy was sent to learn how to be a proper cowboy. Suffice to say, Taylor Sheridan is eager to keep us entertained for years to come. Here’s hoping Cole will be part of the fun.

Dutton Family Tree, Explained

Photo credit: Danno Nell

Cole Hauser Shares Heartbreaking Family News

Photo credit: Amy Sussman

Everything We Know About the 'Yellowstone' Spinoffs

Photo credit: Emerson Miller

Luke Grimes Warns Fans about Serious Scam

Photo credit: Paramount Network

Behind the Scenes of the Show's Filming Locations

Photo credit: Instagram/Chief Joseph Ranch

Cole Hauser Opens Up about His Future on 'Yellowstone'

Photo credit: Emerson Miller

When Will 'Yellowstone' Return?

Photo credit: Paramount Network

Luke Grimes Reveals How His 'Yellowstone' Role Fueled His Music Career

Photo credit: Universal Music Group

Will Lainey Wilson Return to 'Yellowstone'?

Photo credit: Christopher Polk

You Might Also Like