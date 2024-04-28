Colin Jost Roasts Donald Trump On Trial And Riffs On Joe Biden’s Age During WHCA Dinner Gig

Colin Jost, the featured entertainer at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, went all in on Donald Trump and his legal troubles, got in a few zingers about Joe Biden’s age and finished his gig by telling a long story of how the president is a “decent” man.

Some of Jost’s jokes didn’t land in the room, but he did well when he framed the 2024 election race,

“Let me see if I can summarize where this race stands at this moment,” Jost said. “The Republican candidate for president owe s half a billion in fines for bank fraud and is currently spending his days farting himself awake during a porn star hush money trial and the race is tied?!”

“The race is tied. Nothing makes sense anymore. The candidate who is a New York City playboy took abortion rights away, and the guy who is trying to give your abortion rights back is an 80-year-old Catholic. How does that make sense?”

He went on, “By the way, President Biden — isn’t it crazy that he’s only our second Catholic president? And what’s even crazier is that in just a few short months, we will have our third in RFK Jr.”

Biden smiled and clapped.

Jost added, “I’m kidding. Like his vaccine card said, he doesn’t have a shot.”

Biden also laughed when Jost made a reference to an embarrassing incident at the White House last year.

“The last time I was in DC I left my cocaine at the White House. Luckily, the president was able to put it to good use for his State of the Union,” Jost said.

Like the president, Jost finished his remarks on a serious tone, talking about decency and how Biden reflected that.

“My grandpa voted for decency, and decency is why we’re all here tonight,” he said. “Decency is how we’re able to be here tonight. Decency is how we’re able to make jokes about each other and one of us doesn’t go to prison afterwards. We go to the Newsmax after party.”

