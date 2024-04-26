College protests over Israel's war in Gaza continue following hundreds of arrests

NEW YORK − As college protests over Israel's war in Gaza continues across the U.S. on Friday, Columbia University is negotiating with student demonstrators while soon-to-be graduates at the University of Southern California grappled with the cancellation of the upcoming commencement ceremony.

At Columbia University, where an encampment set up since last week emboldened hundreds of people at schools nationwide to demonstrate, students were still on the campus' West Lawn following a rumored midnight deadline to clear the area. The Ivy League school has been the epicenter of student war protests for over a week, especially after the university's president, Nemat Shafik, called in the New York City Police Department and had more than 100 students arrested last Thursday.

Since then hundreds of students have set up similar encampments from California to Massachusetts, leading to a national debate over free speech on college campuses as some Jewish students and administrators say the demonstrations have at times been sites of antisemitism.

The student protesters have called on university officials to cut financial ties from Israel and Israeli companies, especially those benefitting from the ongoing war in Gaza. While the demonstrations have not led to any divestments, the week of protests have had broad impacts, forcing classes to move online and disrupting graduation plans.

At Columbia University, students were given a virtual class option for the rest of the semester after protests forced the university to cancel in-person classes on Monday. The University of Southern California on Thursday announced it was canceling its main commencement ceremony for what it said were safety reasons. The decision came 10 days after administrators decided to bar valedictorian Asna Tabassum, who is Muslim, from delivering a commencement address.

Other schools must soon decide whether to hold their commencement ceremonies as the spring semester winds down and graduation ceremonies are scheduled for the weeks ahead.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have been arrested at protests on university campuses this week from California and Texas to Indiana and Connecticut.

At Emerson College in Boston, more than 100 people were arrested and four officers were injured when police cleared an encampment. In Atlanta, officers arrested more than 25 people and used non-lethal bullets to disperse a crowd of protesters at Emory University, where one person was shocked with a stun gun after being taken to the ground by police. Over 50 people were arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the University of Texas at Austin. And, at USC, police arrested more than 90 people in on-campus protests.

The dayslong demonstrations have all centered on the war in Gaza that was triggered by Hamas' incursion into southern Israel on Oct. 7, when about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and more than 240 people were taken hostage. Israel launched a massive military campaign against Hamas and the resulting bombardment and ground assault has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, leveled large swaths of Gaza and caused a humanitarian crisis that's left the population on the brink of starvation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pro-Palestinian protests continue at major colleges across the US