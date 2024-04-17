New Columbus gun shop owners hope to make shopping more comfortable for women

The owners of a new firearms and ammunition store in Columbus hope to make the shopping process more comfortable for women and first-time gun owners.

Second Amendment Armory held a soft opening ahead of its April 20 grand opening. Co-owners Mary Sibiski and Adam Andler hope to help a wide range of customers from individuals purchasing their first firearm to hunters and competition shooters.

But helping women who might be uncomfortable shopping for guns is one of their primary goals for the new store.

“I wanted women to be able to come in and feel comfortable because there’s not very many stores in this area that have women as staff,” Sibiski told the Ledger-Enquirer.

The gun industry is a male-dominated industry, she said, and there’s not a lot of education for women. Sibiski looks forward to helping other women learn more about gun safety and understanding the weapons.

“It’s really what pushed me to do it when Adam said, ‘Hey, let’s go in and try to do this,’” she said.

Mary Sibiski and Adam Andler are co-owners of Second Amendment Armory in Columbus, Georgia. 04/16/2024

Prioritizing Gun Safety

Andler also believes the store should provide a good experience for women. Guns could be a “force multiplier” if a woman is attacked, he said, but it’s important that all their customers prioritize safety after they purchase a weapon.

A U.S. Army veteran, Andler grew up around guns and was taught how to use one when he was about eight. His father instilled the importance of respecting the power of the weapon and gun safety in him as he aged.

All of the store’s staff is trained on gun safety and will teach customers unfamiliar with firearms those safety measures, Sibiski said, adding that private lessons are also available.

Andler encourages all new gun owners to practice using the weapon at ranges because it will increase safety and help ensure there are no accidental discharges.

“Practice, being comfortable, and building respect with that weapon,” he said.

Mary Sibiski and Adam Andler are co-owners of Second Amendment Armory in Columbus, Georgia. 04/16/2024

Along with practice, Andler and Sibiski tell every customer to make sure they have a fingerprint-only gun safe in the home, especially if there are children in the house. If the safe has to have a code, only the gun owner should know what it is.

Story continues

“That’s huge on our list,” Sibiski said. “Making sure that the guns are safely secured in the home.”

The store also sells apparel, tactical bags and other accessories like sights, scopes and ear protection. To purchase a weapon, customers must have a Georgia driver’s license.

“You cannot purchase a gun from a store unless you’re a resident of Georgia,” Andler said. “And we also like to see a permit to carry.”

A permit allows paperwork to go through faster, he said, but it’s important to ensure that the address on the driver’s license matches the permit. If someone lives in Phenix City, they could still purchase a firearm that would have to be transferred to a Federal Firearms Licensee in Alabama.

Second Amendment Armory is located next to Gods of Iron Pro Gym, which is also owned by Andler, at 6075 Business Park Dr. The store plans to have giveaways, a food truck and a raffle during its grand opening that will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be something to introduce us to the community and let people know that we’re here to help them,” Sibiski said.