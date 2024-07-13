Comic-Con 2024 Schedule: Marvel Studios, ‘Star Trek,’ ‘The Penguin,’ ‘The Walking Dead’ Franchise and More to Headline Annual Fan Convention

San Diego Comic-Con has rolled out its schedule for the 2024 convention this week, which runs from July 25–28. For the first time since 2019, SDCC will unfold without a virtual event, pandemic protocols or labor strike cancelations, marking a return to normal of sorts for the largest annual fan gathering in North America.

Several major franchises will make an appearance at the event, including panels for Marvel Studios, “Star Trek,” “The Penguin,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” the “Walking Dead” franchise, “Transformers One,” “Alien: Romulus,” “The Boys” and “Doctor Who.” Here are the highlights, with descriptions from SDCC and/or the panel sponsors. All times are in Pacific Daylight.

More from Variety

THURSDAY, JULY 25

11:45am – 12:45pm — “Transformers One” — Paramount Animation and Hasbro Entertainment bring a panel discussion and exclusive footage presentation to fans with talent Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key, along with the director, Academy Award-winner Josh Cooley, and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. (Hall H)

1:00 – 2:00pm — Celebrating 25 Years of “SpongeBob Squarepants” — What’s funnier than 24? 25! Nickelodeon is celebrating “SpongeBob SquarePants”’ landmark 25th anniversary with a panel that will take fans down to Bikini Bottom and beyond for a special look at its iconic origins, including a live cast table read of “Help Wanted,” exclusive content, and the nautical nonsense to come. Join the voice cast, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), along with executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller, and special guests as they celebrate one of the most popular characters and beloved animated series of all time. It’s going to be the “Best Day Ever!” Moderated by Good Burgers’ Ed (Kel Mitchell). (Hall H)

1:45 – 2:45pm — First Look at Peacock’s Horror-Thriller Series “Teacup” — Executive producers James Wan and Ian McCulloch and stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, and Chaske Spencer offer an exclusive sneak peek at Peacock and Atomic Monster’s upcoming original horror series “Teacup,” a terrifying tale following a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive. (Ballroom 20)

2:00 – 3:00pm — Spotlight on Jim Lee — World-renowned comic book artist, writer, and president/publisher/chief creative officer of DC Jim Lee (Batman, Superman, Justice League, Suicide Squad) talks about his 35+ years in the comics industry and sketches your favorite characters live on the big screen. Watch the creative process first-hand and learn the tricks of the trade that bring DC’s characters to life. (Room 6DE)

2:15 – 3:15pm — “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” — The Disney+ hit original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians will make its debut at Comic-Con with an epic panel filled with behind-the-scenes stories and secrets from the set. Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), and Jonathan E. Steinberg (co-creator, executive producer) and Dan Shotz (executive producer) reflect on the triumphant first season, discuss bringing the iconic characters to life, answer burning questions during an exclusive fan Q&A session, and take a look back at moments from production and the global launch of the series. Whether you’re a mortal or a demigod, let’s celebrate all things Percy Jackson and the Olympians! (Hall H)

2:15 – 3:15pm — “Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” — Cowabunga! From the studios that brought audiences the “Mutant Mayhem” film, the all-new Paramount+ original series “Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” explores the adventures of everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers and onto the streets of NYC. Join the voices of Leo, Raph, Donnie, Mikey and special guests, as well as series producers, for an exclusive panel featuring never-before-seen content moderated by host, writer, podcaster and stand-up comedian Claire Lim. (Room 6BCF)

3:00 – 4:00pm — Behind the Action of Peacock’s Gladiator Epic “Those About to Die” — Dive into the Roman Empire’s explosive intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties as featured in Those About To Die with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Peacock series alongside executive producer/director Roland Emmerich and stars Iwan Rheon, Sara Martins, Moe Hashim, Jojo Macari, and Dimitri Leonidas. (Ballroom 20)

3:15 – 4:15pm — A Conversation with Ronald D. Moore — The legendary Ronald D. Moore delves into the ins and outs of his career, from his work on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Battlestar Galactica” to his current projects “Outlander” and “For All Mankind” and their respective upcoming spinoffs, “Blood of My Blood” and “Star City.” (Room 6DE)

3:30 – 4:30pm — “What We Do in the Shadows” Farewell Kickoff — You are summoned to join America’s favorite vampire roommates as they kick off their farewell tour at Comic-Con! Join the cast and producers for a high-spirited conversation, and be among the first to see a brand-new episode from the sixth and final season. The first five seasons of the hit FX award-winning comedy are available to stream on Hulu. (Hall H)

4:45 – 5:45pm — Jonathan Frakes Unveils Arthur C. Clarke’s “Venus Prime” TV Series — Be part of the first public discussion of “Venus Prime,” an upcoming TV series adaptation of the bestselling book franchise from sf legend Arthur C. Clarke and author Paul Preuss. The series revolves around an amnesic woman with biomechanically enhanced abilities who must uncover the truth about her past and her purpose while she escapes and evades the deadly forces trying to harness her talents to rule the galaxy. Hear from director/executive producer Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), co-showrunners David Cormican (“Shadowhunters”) and Dwayne Hill (“Mean Girls”), executive producer Lucas Vivo (“Insânia”), co-CEO of Volume Global Christopher Harrington, and surprise guests as they reveal the intricacies behind making this ambitious scripted series a reality. (Room 6BCF)

8:15 – 9:45pm — FOX Animation Domination: “Universal Basic Guys” and “Krapopolis” — FOX is bringing Krapopolis back to Comic-Con and introducing “Universal Basic Guys” to Comic-Con fans with a special screening in advance of the series premiere this fall. Co-creators and executive producers Adam Malamut and Craig Malamut (“Game of Zones”) present “Universal Basic Guys,” which centers on two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now they’re using their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed. Then, join creator and executive producer Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty”) as he returns to the Comic-Con stage with some very special guests and new footage from the upcoming season of “Krapopolis.” Set in mythical ancient Greece, “Krapopolis” tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities— without trying to kill each other, that is. The series features the voices of Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Mapleworth Murders”) and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).

FRIDAY, JULY 26

10:00 – 11:00am — “The Boys” — Join showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and the series’ stars for a post-season finale celebration. Hear from the cast and creator about the head-exploding, jaw-dropping fourth season, along with behind-the-scenes secrets, favorite moments, and thrilling surprises. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven. (Hall H)

11:00am – 12:15pm — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — Join the series’ showrunners and cast as they give an inside look into the highly anticipated second season, premiering August 29, 2024 on Prime Video. Get ready to experience stunning visuals, thrilling surprises, and unique insight into the darkness that has returned to threaten all of Middle-earth this season. (Hall H)

11:15am – 12:30pm — “Snowpiercer” — Fans will experience an exclusive advanced screening of an all-new episode of Snowpiercer (Season 4, Episode 2 – “The Sting of Survival”) before it debuts on Sunday, July 28 on AMC and AMC+. Afterwards, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Mike O’Malley, and executive producers Paul Zbyszewski and Christoph Schrewe will tease the series’ final season. (Ballroom 20)

12:30 – 1:30pm — Into the Whoniverse: A “Doctor Who” Panel — Hop aboard the TARDIS with “Doctor Who” stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), along with showrunner and writer Russell T Davies as they discuss the latest season and its game-changing finale episode, which aired on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. The trio will also share behind-the-scenes stories, fan surprises, and a special sneak peek. Moderated by Josh Horowitz (host, Happy Sad Confused podcast and MTV). (Hall H)

1:00 – 1:45pm — Adapting Fan Favorites: A Conversation with Prime Video’s Adult Animation Creators — Join executive producers Robert Kirkman (“Invincible”), Vivienne Medrano (“Hazbin Hotel”), Travis Willingham (“The Legend of Vox Machina”), and Kyle Hunter (“Sausage Party: Foodtopia”) as they discuss adapting some of the most popular comic books, crowdfunded gems, films, and more into successful television series, give sneak peeks into upcoming seasons, and share exclusive news from each of their respective series. (Indigo Ballroom)

1:45 – 2:45pm — Jim Lee and Friends — Jim Lee (DC president, publisher, and chief creative officer) is on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the convention is over! (Room 6DE)

1:45 – 2:45pm — “The Walking Dead: Dead City” Season 2 — The cast and executive producers discuss the upcoming second season of “The Walking Dead: Dead City” alongside the debut of an exclusive asset before the series returns next year on AMC and AMC+, moderated by Chris Hardwick. Confirmed panelists include Eli Jorné (showrunner and executive producer), Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer and executive producer), Lauren Cohan (executive producer, “Maggie”), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (executive producer, “Negan”), Gaius Charles (“Armstrong”), and Željko Ivanek (“The Croat”). (Hall H)

2:00 – 2:45pm — “Solar Opposites” — “Solar Opposites” returns to Comic-Con ahead of a new season packed with new family values, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-new Silvercops adventures. Executive producers Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel and cast members Thomas Middleditch (Terry), Mary Mack (Jesse), and Sean Giambrone (Yumyulack) have an advance screening of a never-before-seen episode, and a discussion of the hilarious and out-of-this-world first look at the upcoming fifth season premiering August 12 on Hulu. (Indigo Ballroom)

2:30 – 3:30pm — “Like a Dragon: Yakuza” — Join series lead Ryoma Takeuchi, producers, and a surprise A-list star from the cast, as they share an exclusive first look and delve into the creation of this adaptation based on SEGA’s iconic game loved by fans globally. Fans will walk away with an exclusive souvenir from the panel. (Room 5AB)

2:45 – 3:45pm — “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon —The Book of Carol” — The cast and executive producers discuss the upcoming second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol alongside the debut of the official trailer before it premieres on Sunday, September 29 on AMC and AMC+, moderated by Chris Hardwick. Confirmed panelists include David Zabel (showrunner and executive producer), Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer and executive producer), Greg Nicotero (executive producer and director), Norman Reedus (executive producer and “Daryl Dixon”), Melissa McBride (executive producer and “Carol Peletier”), and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi (“Laurent”). (Hall H)

3:00 – 4:00pm — Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski and Kevin Feige — Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen! Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige discuss their mutual love for all things Marvel Comics along with some special surprise creators. With decades of creative storytelling at the House of Ideas between them, there will be no shortage of insider insights and unheard comic book anecdotes that you can’t afford to miss. (Room 6DE)

3:00 – 3:45pm — “The Great North” — Embark on an exhilarating journey to Lone Moose with “The Great North.” Get an exclusive look behind the scenes of this animated comedy series that follows the quirky Tobin family as they navigate life together. Get to know the creative minds behind the series, including creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneaux, Lizzie Molyneaux-Logelin, and Loren Bouchard, and the voices behind the Tobin family including Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, and Aparna Nancherla. Gain fascinating insights into the production of the show, its unique setting, and the colorful characters that inhabit the world of the Tobin family. (Indigo Ballroom)

4:00 – 4:45pm — “Bob’s Burgers” — Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producers Nora Smith and Holly Schlesinger, and supervising director Bernard Derriman will break news about the upcoming “Bob’s Burgers” season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy will have you howling with laughter through exclusive sneak peeks, a lively panel discussion, and audience Q&A. (Indigo Ballroom)

4:00 – 5:00pm — Collider’s Directors on Directing — Two of the most successful action directors working in film today join Collider’s editor-in-chief for a conversation about their business and their craft. Antoine Fuqua (“The Equalizer” trilogy, “Training Day,” “Olympus Has Fallen,” and the upcoming “Michael Jackson” biopic) and Roland Emmerich (“Those About to Die,” “Independence Day,” “Anonymous,” “White House Down”) discuss their work (past, present, and future), the challenges of production, and their dueling White House invasion movies with Steven Weintraub—and that’s not all. (Hall H)

5:15 – 6:15pm — 20th Century Studios: “Alien: Romulus” — Director Fede Alvarez (“Don’t Breathe,” “Evil Dead”) and cast Cailee Spaeny (“Civil War”), David Jonsson (“Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy”), Archie Renaux (“Shadow and Bone”), Isabela Merced (“The Last of Us”), Spike Fearn (“Aftersun”), and Aileen Wu discuss the terrifying next installment from the iconic and beloved Alien franchise. (Hall H)

5:45 – 6:45pm — “Dexter: Original Sin” — The cast, showrunner and executive producers discuss the upcoming prequel to the fan-favorite series “Dexter.” Join showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, executive producer Scott Reynolds and cast members Christian Slater (Harry Morgan), Patrick Gibson (Dexter Morgan) and Molly Brown (Debra Morgan) as they share what to expect from the new series and unveil a few exciting surprises. Moderated by “Dexter: Original Sin” special guest star, Sarah Michelle Gellar. (Ballroom 20)

8:15 – 9:15pm — “Harley Quinn” & “Kite Man: Hell Yeah!” Panel — Featuring sneak peeks at unreleased “Kite Man: Hell Yeah!” scenes and a look at what’s in store for “Harley Quinn”’s upcoming fifth season, join the cast and creators for a special discussion spanning both Max Original adult animated series from DC and WB Animation. Panelists include Lake Bell (“Poison Ivy”), Matt Oberg (“Kite Man”), James Adomian(“Bane”), Dean Lorey (EP) virtual, Justin Halpern (EP), Patrick Schumacker (EP). (Room 6BCF)

SATURDAY, JULY 27

10:00 – 11:00am — “My Adventures with Superman” Screening Presentation and Panel — Executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, and Brendan Clogher and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, and Ishmel Sahid answer your burning questions from season 2. Plus, get the early scoop on all the action, comedy, and romance that await Clark, Lois, and Jimmy in season 3. (Indigo Ballroom)

11:00 – 11:45am — “Futurama” — Neither snow nor rain nor cancellations nor pandemics nor Hollywood strikes can keep “Futurama” from blasting back into existence. Please join Matt Groening, David X. Cohen, Claudia Katz and “Futurama” superstars Billy West, John DiMaggio, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, David Herman and Maurice LaMarche for a LIVE sneak preview of the all-new season premiering July 29 on Hulu. They promise to spill the maximum legal dose of spoilers. (Ballroom 20)

11:15am – 12:15pm — “Everybody Still Hates Chris” — Inspired by Chris Rock’s experience growing up in Brooklyn during the late 1980s, Everybody Stills Hates Chris is a reimagined adult animated series coming to Comedy Central. Join the all-star voice cast for an exclusive first look at the series and panel discussion. (Indigo Ballroom)

11:15am – 12:15pm — “Superman & Lois” Special Video Presentation and Q&A — For your last “first look” into this iconic series, be on hand for this special video presentation, followed by a Q&A with stars and producers making their Comic-Con debut! Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Batwoman,” “Supergirl”), Todd Helbing (“The Flash,” “Black Sails”), Brent Fletcher (“Lost,” “Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Sarah Schechter (“All American,” “Riverdale”), and Geoff Johns (“Titans,” “DC’s Stargirl”). (Hall H)

12:00 – 12:45pm — “The Simpsons” — “The Simpsons” creators give an exclusive spooky sneak preview of Treehouse of Horror 35 – the scariest 35th Halloween Special ever. Join panelists Matt Groening, Matt Selman, Rob LaZebnik, Tim Bailey, along with special guest moderator Kevin Smith and surprise terrifying guests for original drawings, prizes and more. (Ballroom 20)

12:30 – 1:30pm — “Abbott Elementary” Class in Session — Creator, star and executive producer Quinta Brunson and stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph join executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein as they take fans back to school with a behind-the-scenes conversation about the award-winning comedy. (Indigo Ballroom)

12:30 – 1:30pm — “BRZRKR”: The Immortal Saga Unleashed — Since its record-breaking debut in 2021, Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR has been thrilling readers with its story of the half-mortal, half-god warrior as he battles through the ages, seeking answers to the mystery of his endless blood-soaked existence and how to end it . . . The iconic Reeves and the original BRZRKR creative team discuss the journey so far and reveal new details on the future of the Immortal Saga across comics, a new novel, the upcoming Netflix live-action film, and special surprises! (Hall H)

1:00 – 1:45pm — “American Dad!” — Celebrate the enduring success of “American Dad!” at Comic-Con with hilarity, hijinks and heartfelt moments. Dive into the quirky world of the Smith family and their eccentric friends and foes as this beloved animated series celebrates its ongoing success with stars Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Dee Bradley Baker, Jeff Fischer, and executive producers Matt Weitzman, Kara Vallow and Nic Wegener. (Ballroom 20)

1:45 – 2:45pm — “The Rookie” — Executive producer and star Nathan Fillion, and stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Shawn Ashmore and Lisseth Chavez discuss the evolution of the action-packed drama ahead of its seventh season. (Indigo Ballroom)

1:45 – 3:15pm — The “Star Trek” Universe — The fan-favorite STAR TREK universe panel returns to San Diego Comic-Con, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with cast and producers from “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” and “Star Trek: Section 31,” plus reveals and surprises you won’t want to miss! Moderated by award-winning filmmaker, director and executive producer Justin Simien. “Strange New Worlds” cast members scheduled to appear include Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. “Lower Decks” will feature voice cast members Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Jerry O’Connell, along with creator and executive producer Mike McMahan and executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “Starfleet Academy” will feature executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau. “Section 31” will have its Hall H debut with cast members Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson and Kacey Rohl, along with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and director Olatunde Osunsanmi. (Hall H)

1:45 – 2:45pm — “Family Guy” — Celebrate 25 years of laughter, satire and iconic moments with “Family Guy” at this must-attend Comic-Con panel. This milestone event will bring together fans, the iconic cast including Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Jennifer Tilly, Gary Cole and Mike Henry, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, Steve Callaghan and Kara Vallow to honor a quarter-century of hilarity, irreverence and unforgettable moments in Quahog. Whether a long-time fan or new to the Griffin family’s antics, this is the ultimate event to honor one of television’s most beloved and enduring animated series. (Ballroom 20)

2:45 – 3:45pm — “Batman: Caped Crusader” — Join executive producer Matt Reeves and cast members Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, and Minnie Driver for the world-premiere screening of the upcoming and highly anticipated series followed by a moderated Q&A where they will discuss their characters and tease key storylines in the upcoming season. (Room 6BCF)

3:00 – 4:00pm — “Tracker” — Join star and executive producer Justin Hartley (“This Is Us,” “Smallville”) and showrunner and executive producer Elwood Reid (“Big Sky,” “The Bridge”) as they discuss what made CBS’ “Tracker” this seasons No. 1 series and tease what’s next for Colter Shaw, the lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The hit CBS series is based on the bestselling novel “The Never Game” by Jeffrey Deaver. (Indigo Ballroom)

4:00 – 4:45pm — “Silo” — A conversation around what fans can look forward to in the highly anticipated second season of “Silo” on Apple TV+ featuring star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, star Common, creator and showrunner Graham Yost and executive producer Hugh Howey, plus surprise special guests. (Ballroom 20)

4:00 – 5:00pm — DreamWorks Animation’s “The Wild Robot” — The filmmakers and stars of DreamWorks Animation’s breathtaking new feature film, based on the bestselling literary phenomenon by Peter Brown, unveil the groundbreaking artistry and creativity behind the adaptation of this beloved story. Attendees are invited to discover the wild places inside themselves during this in-depth panel conversation with Oscar Award–nominated writer and director Chris Sanders, Oscar Award winner Lupita Nyong’o, and “Heartstopper”‘s Kit Connor. (Room 6BCF)

4:45 – 5:45pm — “The Penguin” Panel — The HBO Original limited series, from Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, continues Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” epic crime saga and centers on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film. The series debuts on HBO in September. Panelists include Colin Farrell—virtually (Oz Cobb aka “The Penguin” / EP), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Matt Reeves (EP), Lauren LeFranc (Showrunner / EP), and Dylan Clark (EP). (Hall H)

5:00 – 6:15pm — “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire” and “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” — Over two seasons, Interview has attracted a loyal base of passionate fans and widespread critical acclaim, with the rare distinction of receiving 98-point scores for both its first and second seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. The panel will feature Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, Showrunner and Executive Producer Rolin Jones, Production Designer Mara LePere-Schloop and cast members Sam Reid, Assad Zaman and Delainey Hayles. They will discuss the recent explosive second season and tease the recently announced third season.

Immediately following, the “Mayfair Witches” cast and creatives will take the stage to discuss their highly anticipated second season, returning early next year. Based on Anne Rice’s “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” season two continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family. Joining the panel are Johnson, Showrunner Esta Spalding and cast members Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Huston, Ben Feldman and Alyssa Jirrels. (Ballroom 20)

6:00 – 7:00pm — Marvel Studios — Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Hall H)

6:45pm — “From” — MGM+’s “From” unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Join executive producers Jeff Pinkner, Jack Bender, John Griffin and the stars of the series Harold Perrineau, Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay for a sneak peek at the new questions and threats that await the townsfolk in Season 3. (Indigo Ballroom)

7:30pm – 9:00pm — A Panel with Kevin Smith — Kevin Smith wants to use his mouth on you at Comic-Con! As “Clerks” celebrates its 30th anniversary, the writer/director and pop culture loudmouth returns to Hall H with an exclusive sneak peek at his newest flick, “The 4:30 Movie”! Once he’s done hawking his wares, get ready to have your Q’s elaborately A’d by a guy who loves the sound of his own voice! Attendees can also expect to get some inside dirt on the next “Jay & Silent Bob” movie, “That 90’s Show,” Smodcastle Cinemas, Secret Stash Press, and Chronic Con—the inaugural IRL convention this fall that’s devoted to all things Askew! (Hall H)

10pm — A Celebration of “Hazbin Hotel,” Hosted by Hot Topic — It’s a happy day in Hell! Join Hot Topic for a helluva fun celebration of Prime Video’s “Hazbin Hotel” with exclusive merch reveals, trivia and prizes, sing-along, and more! Dressing up as your favorite demon is highly encouraged. Plus, special guest appearances you do not want to miss. (Room 6BCF)

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.