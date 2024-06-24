What’s Coming to Tubi in July 2024

Viewers are flocking to Tubi for the free streamer’s solid selection of classic movies plus original programming like the new reality series “House of Heat.”

In fact, more people in the U.S. are watching Tubi than subscription streaming services like Disney+, Peacock, Max or Paramount+ or free services like the Roku Channel and Pluto TV.

The average monthly audience is about 1 million viewers, and the ad-supported service is growing quickly.

Tubi offers a strong selection of Black cinema titles, from “Barbershop” to “Friday,” “House Party” and “Madea’s Reunion,” plus many of the sequels for those popular series.

Action movies are another strong suit, with major titles like “The Fast and the Furious,” “Jurassic Park,” “Batman Returns” and “Wonder Woman.”

For family movie night, try “Short Circuit,” “The Muppets Take Manhattan” or “Little Big League.”

Here are all the new titles coming to Tubi next month:

Documentary

SNEAKER HUSTLE (7/10):

Explore the history, influence, and generational impact of sneakers and the relentless hustle within sneaker culture.

Drama

CAMP (7/12):

A group of teenagers navigate friendship, romance, and betrayal in their final year of sleepaway camp.

Thriller

SINISTER SURGEON (7/6):

A young doctor’s dream job with a top cosmetic surgeon becomes a nightmare when she fears that he may secretly be murdering his patients.

TWIN LIES (7/20):

When a young barista takes her twin sister’s place for an escorting gig, all hell breaks loose when their mysterious client turns dangerous.

HUSTLERS TAKE ALL (7/27):

When an underground casino run by women recruits a brilliant young business grad, the casino’s biggest rival hatches a murderous plot to stay on top.

Tubi Original Reality Series

HOUSE OF HEAT

New Episodes Out Every Thursday!

HOUSE OF HEAT EP. 106 – “She’s Back” (7/4):

When Jade returns to the house, dynamics shift as unresolved issues come to the forefront; meanwhile Koaty & Sumner’s relationship is put to the test.

HOUSE OF HEAT EP. 107 – “Expect the Unexpected” (7/11):

Tensions soar when Ava’s friend Kazumi organizes a collab; meanwhile Sumner & Koaty struggle to get on the same page & a surprising friendship forms.

HOUSE OF HEAT EP. 108 – “Hustle House” (7/18):

The housemates throw a pool party, Sumner & Koaty explore a product line, Ava & Jade face a blast from the past, & Steph’s Instagram gets shut down.

HOUSE OF HEAT EP. 108 – “A House Divided” (7/27):

The housemates are at odds over Steph’s pool party photoshoot and Brandon doesn’t feel supported by Koaty & Sumner.

Action

“2 Fast 2 Furious”

“7500”

“Batman (1989)”

“Batman Returns”

“Fast & Furious (F4)”

“Fast Five”

“Fast & Furious 6”

“Hancock”

“Jurassic Park”

“Jurassic Park III”

“Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom”

“King Kong”

“Pompeii”

“Red Dawn”

“The Expendables”

“The Expendables 2”

“The Expendables 3”

“The Fast and the Furious”

“The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift”

“The Fate of the Furious (F8)” – 7/23

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

“The Transporter Refuelled”

“Wonder Woman (1984)”

“Wonder Woman (2017)”

Art House

“All the Real Girls”

“Cabaret”

“Eat Drink Man Woman”

“On The Count Of Three”

“One Night In Miami…”

“The Wedding Banquet”

“Vox Lux”

“Waltz with Bashir”

Black Cinema

“All Eyez on Me”

“B.A.P.S.”

“Barbershop”

“Barbershop 2: Back In Business”

“Babership: The Next Cut”

“Friday”

“House Party”

“House Party 2”

“House Party 3”

“House Party 4: Down the Last Minute”

“House Party: Tonight’s the Night”

“Kenan”

“Madea’s Big Happy Family”

“Madea Goes to Jail”

“Madea’s Family Reunion”

“Madea’s Witness Protection”

“Major Payne”

“MO’ Money”

“Next Friday”

“The Friday After Next”

Comedy

“Amos & Andrew”

“Anger Management (2003)”

“Bad Company”

“Beauty Shop”

“Drop Dead Fred”

“Hall Pass”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Miss Congeniality: Armed and Fabulous”

“Moonlighting”

“Practical Magic”

“Scary Movie 4”

“Scary Movie 5”

“Robin Hood: Men in Tights”

“The Hot Chick”

“The Heat (2013)”

“The Waterboy”

“The Wedding Singer”

Documentary

“Hubble”

“Imagine: John Lennon”

“Island of Lemurs: Madagascar”

“Jimi Hendrix”

“Nascar: The Experience”

“The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters”

“The Song Remains the Same”

“This is Elvis”

“To the Arctic”

“Under the Sea”

“Year of the Yao”

Drama

“A Raisin in the Sun (1961)”

“Being The Ricardos”

“Erin Brocovich”

“Goodfellas”

“My Policeman”

“Rain Man”

“The Report”

“Startup”

“The Tender Bar”

“​​Thelma & Louise”

Horror

“47 Meters Down”

“American Psycho”

“American Psycho 2”

“Bride of Chucky”

“Child’s Play”

“Child’s Play 2”

“Child’s Play 3”

“Cult of Chucky”

“Curse of Chucky”

“Seed of Chucky”

“The Cave”

“The Shallows”

Kids & Family

“Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”

“Journey to the Center of the Earth”

“Leave it to Beaver”

“Like Mike”

“Little Big League”

“Little Giants”

“Planet 51”

“Richie Rich”

“Short Circuit”

“Short Circuit 2”

“Second Hand Lions”

“The Muppets Takes Manhattan”

“The Smurfs 2”

Romance

“Breakin’ All the Rules”

“Diary of a Mad Black Woman”

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself”

“I Want You Back”

“Jumping the Broom”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“People We Hate At The Wedding”

“St. Elmo’s Fire”

“Third Person”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“Aniara”

“Cosmic Sin” -7/17

“Dèjá Vu” – 7/15

“Elysium”

“Hercules”

“La Brea”

“Legion”

“Life”

“Mr.Nobody” – 7/11

“Paradise Hills”

“Push”

“The One”

“The Terminator”

“Warcraft”

Thriller

“All The Old Knives”

“Columbiana”

“Dragonfly”

“Hannibal”

“I Am Wrath”

“Lakeview Terrace”

“Measure of Revenge” – 7/16

“Secret Window”

“Solace”

“Straw Dogs (2011)”

“The Fugitive”

“The Poison Rose”

“The Voyeurs”

“Training Day”

“Trespass”

Western

“Dodge City”

“Hatfields and McCoys (Mini Series)”

“Jesse James vs. The Johnsons”

“McCabe & Ms. Miller”

“The Magnificent Seven”

“Wagon Master”

“Wyatt Earp”

“The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada”

