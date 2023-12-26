Community response to break-in at Restigouche SPCA 'makes you wanna cry,' says staffer

Lianna Edwards came to work Christmas morning to find a smashed window in the front door and a shelter dog set loose at the Restigouche County SPCA. (Submitted by Lianna Edwards - image credit)

A staff member at the Restigouche County SPCA says the community's response to a Christmas Day break-in at the animal shelter turned something disheartening into a positive.

"Seeing the giving nature of people, it's just the roller coaster of emotions is you always wanna hug everybody who's so helpful to you, it almost makes you wanna cry," said staff member Lianna Edwards.

On Monday afternoon, the Restigouche County SPCA posted about the incident on Facebook, asking if anyone had a window insert for the door.

Two community members came to replace the broken window at no charge.

"Within 20 minutes, the old window was out, a new window was in and it was very touching and we were very appreciative because now the building felt secure again," said Edwards.

Lianna Edwards says the theft was disheartening during when shelters are already struggling with overhead costs but the outpouring of community support was touching.

Edwards said the two thieves arrived on a motorcycle, smashed a window at the front door, unlocked the door to get in and stole $800 in dog food. She said the incident was reported to RCMP and security footage showed the break-in happened between roughly 4 and 4:30 a.m. AT.

RCMP were unable to provide an update on the investigation Tuesday.

Bruce, a bully breed in the shelter, was set free by the breaking and entering suspects and was found wandering the shelter in the morning. The dog was not hurt.

Bruce, a bully breed in the shelter, was set free during the break-in and was found wandering the shelter in the morning. The dog was not hurt. (Submitted by Lianna Edwards)

Edwards said it's strange the thieves let a dog loose because it could be dangerous for the dog and the dog could even harm the individuals.

"So he was wandering through the building while they were stealing from us and was standing at the front door, looking at us standing in the broken glass as we were coming to work," she said, adding the dog wasn't injured.

Edwards said the reaction from the community ended the day on a positive note.

"We kept everything positive and tried not to let it get us down," she said.