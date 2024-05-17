From compost to car insurance: Learn how new co-ops are growing in N.L.

From left to right, Kristen Murray, Adrian Medina, Heidi Kolodinski, Liam Duggan are all part of a new incubator program meant to support co-ops in Newfoundland. (Amanda Gear/CBC - image credit)

A new incubator program that's mentoring five groups on Newfoundland and Labrador's Avalon Peninsula is now supporting new enterprises with goals that range from helping seniors to increasing local composting programs.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Cooperatives is kickstarting its six-month pilot program, which will fund the selected five groups, offer them workshops and provide training.

The participants' ideas also include helping newcomers secure car insurance and helping people overcome barriers to the commercial fishery.

Kristen Murray, the program's facilitator, says that a co-operative model of business comes in many forms.

"It's really taking the concept from the business world, where an incubator program takes groups that have ideas for new businesses to get started up, and helps them with financing and other supports," she said.

A co-op is a democratically owned social enterprise whose members make equitable decisions and vote for board members.

Kristen Murray wants co-ops to flourish across the province.

Murray says she believes in the model, and would like to see more co-operatives across the province.

The Killick Coast North Seniors Co-op is one of the groups involved in the pilot. That co-op started when a few community members realized they wanted to age in place and have support while doing so.

Co-op member Thomas Mengal says he'd like to see more seniors' co-ops around the province.

"And when I say seniors, I don't mean just people 60-plus," he said. "We're talking about intergenerational for our project, too."

He credits the pilot for helping the group to understand the rhythm of how a co-op operates. "For me, the mentoring is the link and it really works well," Mengal said.

Mengall and his group want to focus on helping people age in place by creating social programs, volunteer assistance with transportation, health and wellness programs, technology coaching, help with chores and light repairs at home, vetted service providers, and one-stop contact for all services.

For the Women's Fishing and Cultural Co-operative, the goal is to get more people on boats — not just men.

Liam Duggan, a member of the project, says he liked the collaborative nature of the pilot.

"I was drawn to the co-operative model because I think it's kind of [romantic] in a way. The collaboration between people for the common good makes sense to me," Duggan says.

"Especially with the fishery, we look at it through the lens of social justice and environmental justice. And I think collaborating in an industry like the fishery can help issues like overfishing."

The NL Small-Scale Composting Network is another group participating in the pilot program. They're hoping to see more interest in small-scale composting and want to share the skills they've learned from the pilot, like grant writing and training, with other small-scale composters.

Member Heidi Kolodinski says they'd like every community to have a variety of their own small composting sites.

"That would be the big vision," she says. "We want to normalize it and make it accessible for everybody."

