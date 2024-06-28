Conservatives to ‘extol benefits of Union’ during NI manifesto launch

Rebecca Black, PA
·2 min read

The Conservative Party is set to emphasise the benefits of the Union as it launches its General Election manifesto in Northern Ireland.

The party is running candidates in five of the region’s 18 Westminster constituencies.

It has not won any seats in Northern Ireland in recent general elections.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is set to address the launch event in Belfast on Saturday.

The party said the manifesto will “re-commit to the Conservatives’ UK-wide plans”.

These include a guarantee not to increase income tax, national insurance or VAT, a tax cut for workers, cutting national insurance by £1,350 for the average worker and an ambition to abolish national insurance for workers completely when financially responsible to do so.

The pledges also include tax cuts for the self-employed, pensioners, parents, a workplace pension guarantee not to introduce any new taxes on pensions for the duration of the next parliament and cutting immigration by removing illegal migrants to Rwanda and introducing a legal cap on migration to guarantee that numbers will fall every year.

In terms of Northern Ireland, the Conservatives refer to delivering £3.3 billion of extra funding to stabilise public services, agreeing a new fiscal framework to reflect the different level of need in Northern Ireland and supporting the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery to provide answers for Troubles victims and survivors.

Mr Heaton-Harris is to say that the Conservatives want Northern Ireland to “remain a full and integral part of our great Union” and that “this commitment is not just a matter of policy, but a deep-seated conviction”.

He will also extol the benefits of Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

Mr Heaton-Harris is to describe Northern Ireland as a “great place to live, work and invest in”, with a “highly educated and talented workforce, a competitive labour market, and lower costs than many other major competitors”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a vote for the Conservatives is a vote to “deepen precious bonds”.

He said: “Northern Ireland is an integral part of our United Kingdom, and our manifesto outlines our clear plan to continue taking bold action to deliver a safer, more secure, more prosperous future for its people.

“A vote for the Conservative and Unionist Party on July 4 is not only a vote to deepen the precious bonds that unite us but a vote to build on Northern Ireland’s economic success as we cut taxes for working people, protect pensions with our triple lock plus, and lower immigration.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden addresses poor debate performance, attacks Trump at Raleigh rally

    President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.

  • Ford kicks backbencher out of Ontario PC caucus after she met with far-right figure

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem

  • Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate

    CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down Over Australian TV’s Trump Question, Gets Cut Off

    “What is this?” fumed the far-right Georgia Republican, who suggested the anchor was getting her “marching orders from the Democrat Party.”

  • Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate

    Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a

  • Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’

    MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”

  • Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex

    Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe

  • Democrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could Work

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s debate performance is raising new questions about whether Democrats have any other options in November if the 81-year-old president is no longer willing or able to campaign.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in Blow to Agency PowerSupreme Court Backs Jan. 6 Defendant, Curb

  • Jagmeet Singh makes his case to Alberta's new NDP leader amid party separation talks

    OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.

  • Barrett breaks with conservatives over Jan. 6 obstruction charge ruling

    In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…

  • Secrets of How Dems Ditch Biden (Spoiler: Bad News, Kamala)

    Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get

  • Biden has no business running for president. The debate proved it.

    President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.

  • Last-Minute Macron-Scholz Move Enrages EU Leaders at Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in B

  • China Miscalculated With Europe in Backing Russia, US Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing misjudged the impact on its relationship with Europe when it provided support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, America’s top diplomat in China said, as ties fray between the world’s No. 2 economy and Western democracies over the conflict.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoSpaceX Tender Offer Said to Value Company at Record $210 BillionSupreme Court Ends OxyContin Settlement, Cracking Sackler ShieldChina’s Finance Elite Face $400,0

  • Critics Clown Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Wild Election 'Self-Own': 'NO Self Awareness'

    Social media users spotted the far-right Republican's hypocrisy as she argued to reduce a top official's salary to $1 over DEI directives.

  • CNN anchor incredulous after GOP rep defends Trump’s Jan. 6 vow

    CNN’s Boris Sanchez faced off with Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) on Wednesday after the congressman defended and downplayed former President Trump’s promise to pardon all people convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building. Meuser called the riots an “ugly day” and initially downplayed any idea that Trump would pardon…

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Swiftly Takes Down Trump With Blunt Biden Comparison

    Walz stacked the two candidates against each other on the eve of the first presidential debate.

  • Jon Stewart Mocks Biden and Trump After First Debate: ‘Both of These Men Should Be Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs’ (Watch)

    With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all on vacation, all eyes were on Jon Stewart for his reaction to Thursday’s presidential debate. The Daily Show went live 30 minutes after President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump left the CNN stage following a 90-minute, audience-free melee moderated by Jake Tapper …