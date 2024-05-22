Constantin Film Appoints Viola Jäger and Jan Ehlert as New Chief Content Officers

In key appointments at Constantin Film, one of Europe’s biggest – and most ambitious – of production powerhouses, Viola Jäger and Jan Ehlert has been named as its new Chief Content Officers.

Jan Ehlert will head up TV/streaming, Viola Jäger oversee content for theatrical/film; both report to Constantin Film CEO Oliver Berben.

For years, Constantin has built its business on big international hits, such as the “Resident Evil” franchise, and a rock-solid domestic business powered by national blockbusters, such as, most recently, “Chantal and the Magic Kingdom,” which has sold over 2.6 million admissions in Germany.

Coming just a couple of months after Berben took over formally from Martin Moszkowicz as Constantin Film CEO, the new appointments are a play for continuity. Ehlert joined Moovie in 2000, just a year after Constantin head Berndt Eichinger had bought the Berben-headed company. Focusing on TV in his now 24-year career at Constantin Film, he has helped shepherd he companies production of premium series, seen in the Cannes-series selected “The Typist” and above all help develop the extraordinarily fruitful creative partnership with author Ferdinand von Schirach, which has yielded “Crime Stories” and “Shades of Guilt,” big hits for ZDF as well as two of the best received of German series at a big international TV festival in the last decade: ”The Allegation” and “Punishment,” both for RTL+.

Jäger joined Olga Film, a as a partner and producer in September 1997, two yers before it was bought up by Constantin. She has worked as its managing director since March 2009. Winning the German Television Award and the Golden Lola, her cinema productions take in “Vincent Wants to Sea”, “Girls on Top”, “Before the Fall”, “This Crazy Heart” with Elyas M’Barek and “Asphaltgorillas” by Detlev Buck.

“With Viola Jäger and Jan Ehlert, we have found two extremely strong producers as chief content officers,” Berben said. “They will help shape and decide which stories we will tell on the screen in the future. Vio’s passion for good stories and her desire for more diversity will enrich cinema. Jan’s keen dramaturgical eye will give our viewers countless good evenings at home.

“We have the power to touch hearts and change mindsets with good stories. That is the true magic of filmmaking. Breaking new ground takes courage and a team to go with you,” added Jäger, chief content officer, cinema.

“I love working for a company that makes successful productions for TV and streaming across such a wide range,” said Ehlert. “Television doesn’t cure diseases or solve crises – but it gives us the opportunity to tell big, epic stories.”

Two big epic stories backed by Constantin – “Those About to Die,” sold by AGC Studios and “Hagen, sold by Fremantle” – are advancing towards release.

Constantin hits Cannes with new fantasy titles “Momo” and “Chantal and the Magic Kingdom,” handled respectively by Rocket Science and Picture Tree Intl.

