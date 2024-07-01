Cookie bakery in Fort Worth, doughnut shop in Burleson shutter as closings continue

A Fort Worth cookie bakery and a Burleson “extreme doughnuts” shop have closed despite strong social media support as restaurants continue to struggle going into the slowest months of the year.

Chip’d Hot Cookie Nachos, a small shop that offered warm chocolate chip cookies topped with sauces or ice cream, has closed its storefront. It will continue to operate a food truck in Aledo.

Dough Boy Donuts, which moved to Burleson from Fort Worth, has closed due to owner Melvin Roberson’s health, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Chip’d opened in early 2023 at 2430 Forest Park Blvd., replacing a popular bakery. The shop featured fresh-baked cookies topped with fruit and whipped cream, chocolate syrup or a variety of other choices.

It struggled almost from the beginning, pleading on social media for help since last August and nearly closing in February.

“After lots of hard consideration and months and months of struggling to keep the doors open we have made the decision to close,” the restaurant posted June 28.

Chip’d’s truck continues at 9650 E. Bankhead Highway, Aledo.

Dough Boy Donut’s strawberry cheesecake donut at Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival’s “Family Sunday Funday —Picnic at Panther Island”.

Dough Boy Donuts, 291 W. Hidden Creek Parkway, was a nine-year effort for founder Melvin Roberson and family.

It first opened as a food truck during the “extreme doughnut” craze of doughnut flavors such as sriracha maple-bacon or Fruity Pebbles.

It was featured in a Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival, then opened at 4910 Camp Bowie Blvd. before moving to Burleson in 2021.

The closure is “due to health issues,” Roberson posted on Facebook.

“I am so grateful for the last nine years and I have felt the love and support from you all. I will be forever in your debt from the love you all have shown Dough Boy,” he wrote.