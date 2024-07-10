Coronation Street star Cait Fitton "so proud" after dramatic Lauren episode

Coronation Street spoilers follow.



Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct.



Coronation Street star Cait Fitton has responded to the ITV soap's latest episode, saying she's "so proud" to have been a part of it.

Last night's (July 9) dramatic episode finally answered some questions surrounding the disappearance of Lauren Bolton, who was recently confirmed to still be alive after making an unexpected return to Weatherfield.

Through flashbacks, it was revealed that Lauren went into hiding after being groomed, abused and brutally attacked by evil solicitor Joel Deering. The episode also confirmed that the teen is pregnant with Joel's baby.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street reveals first look at Carla blackmail story

Fitton, who plays Lauren, took to Instagram after the episode aired to share some behind-the-scenes photos and her appreciation for everyone involved.

"Everyone's hard work and dedication behind-the-scenes of tonight's episode was utterly breathtaking," she captioned the post. "Being a part of this episode portraying such an important issue will be something I will take pride in as I continue my journey."

The actor went on to thank writer Ian Kershew for his "gripping" script, as well as directors Kev Boyle and Richard Lynn for their "direction and constant hard work to allow this episode to translate on screen the way it did".

Related: Coronation Street's Rowan Cunliffe to blackmail Nick in cult storyline

Show bosses have been working on the storyline with guidance from The Maggie Oliver Foundation, which supports survivors of sexual abuse.

"Thank you so much to Maggie and The Team for taking the time out to speak to us and allowing us to portray so many people's stories on screen," Fitton continued.

Finally, Fittion thanked Joel Deering actor Calum Lill for being a "great friend" and one of the "most hard-working people" she knows, adding: "I am so proud of you! I am so proud of us! I am so proud to be a part of @coronationstreet."

"What a pleasure it’s been bringing this to life on screen," she concluded. It was a hard watch - it was even harder to film... Stay tuned for what's to come."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland's helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

You Might Also Like