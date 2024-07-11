Coronation Street star teases Lauren's role in Joel wedding storyline

Coronation Street star Cait Fitton has opened up on Lauren Bolton's role in vile criminal Joel Deering's wedding to Dee-Dee Bailey.

Amid Lauren's explosive suspected murder case, it has been revealed that she was groomed, sexually abused, and attacked by the solicitor.

Despite police believing her to be dead, her return to the cobbles has left everyone scratching their heads – especially Joel.

But his life has been further turned upside down by the fact that Lauren has revealed she is pregnant, and the baby is his.

With Joel finally setting a date for his wedding to Dee-Dee, Cait has opened up on everything that is at stake for the soap's latest villain and how her character plays a key role in it all.

"Lauren is very jealous. It's not schoolgirl jealousy, it's deeper than that," she said during a press conference. "Lauren comes from nothing, she's got no family or stability. She's got love to give but she never received love. She has no self-worth.

"With Dee-Dee, she's beautiful, she has great morals, she has brilliant family support, and she's got everything Lauren will never have – Lauren isn’t jealous of that, she’s jealous she'll never be taken seriously because she isn’t that.

"She’s never going to be a solicitor, but why does that make her a lesser person? It doesn’t, but the way Joel treats Lauren to Dee-Dee is very different. Lauren now recognises that, and I think that’s what makes her jealous towards Dee-Dee because she's never going to be like her."

Cait went on to say that Lauren's rage is nothing personal towards Dee-Dee, and stems from the trauma of her upbringing and what she endured at Joel's hands.

"With survivors, some have kids, some have families, brilliant jobs and have turned their life around, but I don’t think that trauma for anyone will ever go away," she continued.

"Lauren will always make mistakes. I don't know what she's going to do in the future. She's never had someone to show her, 'This is wrong, this is right, this is what you should or shouldn’t do'. There are more mistakes coming definitely and more drama."

With Joel's wedding fast approaching, Cait spoke about Lauren's pregnancy and how the ticking time bomb that is her newborn will affect Dee-Dee and Joel.

She said: "It's not the best situation. For Lauren, she doesn’t care where she is. She thinks, 'This is my duty, I’ve got to do it, whether I’m on the streets or in a hostel or a house it doesn’t matter – I’ve got work my way around'."

When asked about whether she could let Joel go through with his wedding, Cait said: "She doesn’t want to, but she knows if she does blurt out what happened, what's going to happen to the baby? He can easily turn around and twist it and manipulate the law and she'll have no control over that.

"It's that thought of, 'What if he does the same to Dee-Dee that he did to me and I’m left thinking I could’ve done something? But if I do that, what's going to happen to my baby and to me? Are things going to get twisted? Is he going to finish me off because he couldn't do it the first time? Who's going to be left to look after the baby?'

"If she does the right thing, there's going to be consequences, but if she doesn’t… What is the right thing to do? She doesn’t have anyone to tell her, plus she doesn't want anyone to know her business. She might not be believed, not over someone like Joel."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

