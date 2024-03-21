Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien 'caught up in brawl between teenagers' outside her home

Tina O’Brien (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien was left “deeply disturbed” after being seen caught in the middle of brawl between teenagers outside her home in Stockport.

The actress reportedly attempted to intervene in an altercation outside her residence on Friday night.

In footage obtained by The Sun of the incident, the 40-year-old soap star is seen in the middle of two teenagers when her hair is pulled and she’s punched while trying to wrestle one youth.

A source close to the actress, who plays Sarah Barlow, nee Platt, in the ITV soap, also told the outlet that she had been left “deeply disturbed” by the incident.

"Tina came out to break things up — but ended up joining it. At one point, it ended up three-on-one with Tina and two girls against this other lass,” the insider shared.

“She was throwing punches and also took a few blows herself.”

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

They added: "Watching her on Coronation Street, you wouldn’t think in a million years she’d get involved in something like this, especially in such a public place."

A spokesperson for O’Brien told the Mirror that the incident has been reported to police and described the attack as “unprovoked”.

Her rep said: “Tina was the victim of an unprovoked incident outside her home which she has reported to the police.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Officers are investigating reports of an assault in the Stockport area, between 8 and 9pm on 15 March 2024.

“No arrests have been made, with enquiries currently ongoing."

The Standard has contacted Tina O’Brien’s rep for comment.

The ITV star gained prominence playing Sarah Platt in Coronation Street after joining the cast in 1999 when she was just 16.

She took a brief pause from the soap in 2008 and went on to appear in BBC drama Waterloo Road as well as Strictly Come Dancing. She returned to the Cobbles to reprise her role in 2015.

O’Brien resides in Stockport with her husband Adam Crofts with their son, Beau, and her daughter Scarlett, 15, who she welcomed with ex and former Corrie star Ryan Thomas.

Following in her parents footsteps, Scarlett now stars as Izzy Charles, the on-screen daughter of her uncle Adam Thomas, in Waterloo Road.