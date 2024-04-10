Coronation Street's Jenny defends Daisy after Rita clash

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Jenny Connor has come to Daisy Midgeley's defence as the fallout of their pub lies continues in Coronation Street.

Last week, Jenny and Daisy confessed to Carla Connor that they'd used money stolen from the factory by serial killer Stephen to finance their purchase of The Rovers.

Carla decided not to report them to police but has since asserted her ownership of the pub and fired Daisy until she's reimbursed for every penny.

While Jenny has remained employed and living at the pub, she started to face backlash from the community as Rita Tanner found out what they'd done.

Jenny initially tried to blame Daisy, before facing some home truths from the long-time Weatherfield resident.

"I'm baffled about how Daisy loses her job but you're keeping yours," Rita admitted. "Don't you kid yourself that you're any less guilty than Daisy. By your own account, it's clear you weren't."

Rita then encouraged Jenny: "You defend Daisy or take the same punishment!"

Jenny did later come to her stepdaughter's defence when Bethany Platt called at the Rovers to tear a strip off Daisy for using Stephen's stolen money.

While it appeared the worst was now over, Jenny later explained that Carla wanted Daisy to move out of the pub.

"I have tried to talk her around," Jenny insisted.

Daisy put on a brave face, telling Jenny it was "fine" and she accepted there was nothing her stepmother could do to change Carla's mind.

Where will Daisy live now?

