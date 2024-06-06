Coronation Street's Jimmi Harkishin denies being banned from B&Q

Coronation Street star Jimmi Harkishin has denied that he has been banned from a branch of B&Q.

The Sun has reported that the actor, who has played Dev Alahan since 1999, was taken into a backroom at a Manchester branch of the DIY store and handed a letter denying him entry after being suspected of stealing a pot of paint.

The publication quotes the actor as stating: "This was a misunderstanding over a sample pot of paint bought from elsewhere."

Meanwhile, another long-running Corrie star has announced their decision to leave the soap, as Gail Rodwell actor Helen Worth will be departing after 50 years on screen.

"This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world," Helen said in a statement.

"I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding. I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew.

"The past 50 years have flown by, and I don't think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet."

Multiple Corrie cast members reacted to the shocking announcement, with co-star Sally Dynevor saying that she was taken aback by how early the news was made public.

Simon Barlow actor Alex Bain also departed the soap after 16 years, with his final scenes airing earlier this week.

