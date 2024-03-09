Coronation Street's Liam McCheyne pays sweet tribute to co-star and best friend

Coronation Street Liam McCheyne has shared a sweet birthday tribute to co-star Cait Fitton on his Instagram.

McCheyne, who plays Dylan Wilson on the ITV soap, posted pictures of the two together to celebrate Fitton, who plays Lauren Bolton, turning 22.

Alongside photos of the two hanging out outdoors, shopping, at school, and the theatre, he wrote a little tribute to their friendship in the caption.

"I did promise no mug shots!" he wrote. "But I'm just wishing a very happy birthday to my best friend @caitfitt0n. A year older but still a kid at heart, lol.

"Thank you for always being there no matter what. Here's too [sic] many more memories. Hope you have an amazing day. And enjoy 22!"

"Thank you bestoooo," Fitton replied.

Fellow Corrie actress Georgia Taylor commented: "Happiest of birthdays to you darling @caitfitt0n".

McCheyne's character Dylan is currently involved in Corrie's major bullying storyline that has been going on for a while now, and the latest episode saw him realise just how bad things had gotten with Liam and finally turn on Mason.

ITV

Meanwhile, Fitton's character Lauren has been missing since last month. It won't be a storyline that gets resolved any time soon, as it was promised to be this year's big long-runner (that might mean we might not see Fitton again on screen for a while).

Still, we've gathered all the clues and talking points so far to figure out where the storyline is going.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

