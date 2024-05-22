Coronation Street's Sarah Platt risks Lauren investigation with drastic move

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Sarah Platt will put the Lauren Bolton investigation at risk in upcoming scenes after making a drastic move.

Viewers will finally find out what happened to missing teen Lauren next week with a series of special episodes that will relive the same day through the eyes of different characters.

As Bethany Platt continues to spiral in her mission to prove that Nathan Curtis is responsible for Lauren's disappearance, one episode will see Sarah make a bold move in an attempt to get rid of her daughter’s abuser once and for all.

In scenes airing next week, Sarah and Bethany report Nathan to the police for breaching the terms of his licence by driving his van past Bethany.

When Bethany threatens to leave Weatherfield again due to Nathan's reappearance, Sarah visits Nathan at the building site to remind him that he accepted £10k to leave the cobbles.

After Nathan berates her by laughing in her face, a furious Sarah comes up with a plan and returns with a plastic bag containing Lauren’s hair bobble, which the teen had left at the Platt house.

However, new detective Kit Green catches Sarah trying to plant the evidence in Nathan’s van and urges her to let the police do their job.

But events soon take a new twist when the police search Nathan’s van and find some incriminating USB sticks, leading Kit to arrest him on suspicion of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Kit later informs Sarah that one of Lauren’s hairs was found in the van and suggests she must have dropped it while trying to plant the evidence, though he assures her that he’ll keep her name out of it.

As DS Swain and Kit prepare to interview Nathan, Sarah admits to Bethany and Daniel that she had planned to set Nathan up.

Daniel is furious, but promises Bethany that he won’t give Sarah up to the police. His only hope is that Nathan really is responsible for Lauren’s disappearance, because if he is isn’t, then the real murderer is still roaming the street.

