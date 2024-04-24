Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver shares another new project away from the cobbles

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has revealed another new project away from the soap.

The Eileen Grimshaw star is currently taking a break from the show to star in Sister Act The Musical, with her exit scenes airing later this week.

Sue has now revealed the exciting news that she will be releasing her first book this September called A Work in Progress, which aims to "resonate with every middle-aged woman who feels newly invisible, silenced, underestimated or diminished".

Pre-order: Sue Cleaver - A Work in Progress

Announcing the news on her Instagram page, Sue told her followers: "I wanna ask you some questions: Do you overthink? Do you have self-limiting thoughts? Have you lost faith in yourself?

"Do you feel that the best days of your life have passed you by? Do you feel you're not good enough? Do you feel silenced? Do you feel ignored? Do you feel that it's too late to try something new? It's too late to be somebody else?

"Well, guess what? I hope I might have some of the answers because I've just written my first book! I'm really excited," she confirmed, revealing that it is "about [her] journey [and] struggles with all of those things, especially overthinking and worrying and panicking about things".

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney signs new contract with soap

"It's my stories. There's some laughs in it, don’t worry, but it's also full of tips and advice for you on what helped me, what's helped me make changes in my life, what's made me brave again, and what has given me a spring in my step," she continued.

"Because I'm 60 this year and I'm so excited about this next decade, so excited. And if you told me that five years ago I would feel like this, I wouldn’t have believed you."

The book's official description adds: "Training as a therapist was only the start of [Sue's] journey of self-discovery and at 60 she feels more empowered to live life to the full than ever before.”

A Work in Progress is set to be published on September 26. Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like