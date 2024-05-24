Corrie's Bethany Platt to reach potential breakthrough in Lauren mystery

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Bethany Platt may make a major breakthrough in her investigation into evil Nathan Curtis in upcoming scenes.

Viewers will finally find out what happened to missing teen Lauren Bolton next week with some special episodes that will showcase the same day from the perspective of different characters.

In scenes set to air on Friday, May 31, Nathan will have been arrested after Sarah planted some evidence in his van, something that new detective Kit Green saw. Bethany is pleased about his arrest, although it's not clear if he actually is responsible, so she decides to do more digging.

ITV

Related: Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien explains Sarah's dangerous decision over Nathan

Bethany and Daniel Osbourne asked Nicky Wheatly to put them in touch with the mysterious Ellie, who Nicky previously tried to get information out of, but she was scared off by Bethany's bull-in-a-china-shop approach.

This time around, Ellie is open to talking, and shares her story with Bethany. She once had a client who showered her with gifts and eventually became more of a boyfriend, but one day turned violent and threatened to kill her.

ITV

Related: Ellie Leach reunites with Coronation Street co-stars on Drama Queens

Bethany shows Ellie a photo of Nathan and asks if he was the 'boyfriend', but what will she say? And will Ellie's testimony lead to them discovering the truth about Lauren?

Speaking about the special week of episodes, Executive Producer Iain MacLeod said: "This week is so gripping and unlike anything Coronation Street has done before, in terms of the story-telling. It's modern, really exciting and has some of our favourite characters right in the middle of the drama."

Coronation Street normally airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX, but will air at 7.30pm from Monday to Friday ahead of the Britain's Got Talent live shows next week.

You Might Also Like