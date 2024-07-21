Who will replace Biden as Democratic nominee?

After resisting calls for weeks to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden on Sunday announced he would end his re-election campaign, which had appeared doomed after his botched debate against Republican challenger Donald Trump.

Just moments after sharing his decision to step aside, Mr Biden announced the candidate he believed should take his place: Vice-President Kamala Harris.

"I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump."

Mr Biden's decision to step aside came after at least 30 lawmakers in the House of Representatives, five US senators and a number of leading donors - including actor George Clooney - publicly urged Mr Biden to drop out of the race and "pass the torch" of leadership.

Adding further pressure, a series of opinion polls since the debate suggested Trump was edging ahead in key states.

After Mr Biden's surprising announcement on Sunday, attention turned to the process for replacing him in the 2024 race against Trump.

How will Biden be replaced?

Mr Biden could have been forced to step aside by his own party, but instead, he chose to do so on his own.

The process for replacing him becomes more straightforward because of that.

Mr Biden had won the support of nearly all of the Democratic delegates who will vote on whether to make him the nominee. Now, his delegates will be released to vote for another candidate. Whoever is able to win a majority of delegates at the convention would be the new nominee.

Democrats had planned to hold a roll-call vote to formally elect Mr Biden as the party's nominee before their convention, which starts on 19 August. The fate of this roll call is unclear now after Mr Biden's announcement.

Mr Biden had previously said Ms Harris should be the party's nominee, though a number of other contenders were being discussed.

There is still a chance an outsider could fight for the nomination - former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for the party to have a competition and not just anoint Harris as their nominee.

Another looming question is who will be the vice-presidential nominee, and if it that role will go to one of the people under consideration to replace Mr Biden.

Here are the people to keep an eye on.

Vice-President Kamala Harris

Vice-President Harris is already on the ticket, making her an obvious and increasingly popular choice within the party to replace Mr Biden.

As his deputy, she has become the face of the administration's campaign to protect reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

Ms Harris has proved to be a loyal ally to the president and fiercely defended his debate performance. After the event, she admitted the president had a "slow start" but argued he went on to provide more substantive answers than Trump.

Days after the debate, as concern grew about the president's ability to stay atop the ticket, Ms Harris reiterated her support for Mr Biden.

“Look, Joe Biden is our nominee. We beat Trump once and we’re going to beat him again, period,” she said Tuesday.

“I am proud to be Joe Biden’s running mate."

Mr Biden offered similar support for Ms Harris when endorsing her to take his place.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President," he wrote on X. "And it’s been the best decision I’ve made."

Ms Harris has the strong name recognition that comes from the job of vice- president, but has struggled with low approval ratings throughout her tenure.

Fifty-one percent of Americans disapprove of Ms Harris, while 37% approve, according to polling averages tracked by FiveThirtyEight.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

[Getty Images]

Gretchen Whitmer, the two-term governor of Michigan, is an increasingly popular Midwest Democrat who many pundits speculate will run for president in 2028.

She has campaigned for Mr Biden in the past and has not been shy about her political aspirations.

She told the New York Times she wants to see a Generation X president in 2028, but stopped short of suggesting that she might fill that role.

In 2022, she led a campaign that left Michigan Democrats in control of the state's legislature and the governor's mansion.

That political control allowed her to enact a number of progressive policies including protecting Michigan abortion access and the passage of gun safety measures.

California Governor Gavin Newsom

[Getty Images]

California Governor Gavin Newsom is one of the Biden administration's fiercest surrogates. He frequently appears on cable news networks praising Mr Biden.

But Mr Newsom has political ambitions of his own.

He is often listed as a possible 2028 candidate, but many Democratic pundits now say he could be a stand-in for Mr Biden.

Mr Newsom raised his national profile in recent years by being a key party messenger on conservative media, and via a debate against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last year.

He was a top surrogate at Mr Biden's disastrous debate in Atlanta in June, and dodged several questions in the spin room about whether he would replace Mr Biden.

He stood by the president before his announcement. He travelled to Washington to attend meeting this month with Mr Biden and other top Democratic governors, and headlined a Biden campaign event in Michigan on the 4th of July holiday.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

[Getty Images]

It is no secret that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has presidential aspirations.

He ran for president in 2020 and is often touted as one of the Biden administration's best communicators.

Mr Buttigieg has managed a number of public crises during his time as transportation secretary.

He helped to oversee the government response to the East Palestine train derailment in Ohio, the Baltimore Bridge collapse and Southwest Airlines' scheduling crisis in 2022.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

[Getty Images]

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has seen high approval ratings since he was elected in 2022 in a swing state Mr Trump narrowly carried in 2016.

The governor, who previously served as the state's attorney general, has worked across party lines during his tenure.

He made national headlines last year after quickly rebuilding a collapsed bridge on a crucial Philadelphia highway - a major political victory for a first-term governor.

The speedy repair was hailed by many as the perfect infrastructure talking point for a potential 2028 presidential candidate.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

[Getty Images]

JB Pritzker, the governor of Illinois, has raised his profile in recent years by going after Trump and defending Mr Biden.

The billionaire businessman - heir to the Hyatt hotel chain - is quick to post criticism of Trump on social media.

After the debate he called Trump a "liar" and said he is a "34-count convicted felon who cares only about himself".

Like Ms Whitmer, Mr Pritzker has a track record of completing agenda items on progressive Democrats' to-do lists on issues like abortion rights and gun control.

Other possible candidates?

The list of potential nominees stretches beyond these Democrats, as the party has developed a deep bench of possible future presidential candidates.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a two-term Democratic governor in a very conservative state, has earned growing national attention since his re-election last year.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore found himself in the spotlight in recent months following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker have run for president in the past and have some name recognition among Democrats.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, who won a closely contested Senate race in a swing state, also has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Mr Biden.

A Reuters IPSOS poll released Tuesday found the only person who could beat Trump in November was Michelle Obama. But the former first lady has repeatedly said she does not have presidential aspirations.