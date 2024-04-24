Council requests specific designated encampment sites for new report

THUNDER BAY — City councillors spent close to two hours discussing a report from administration about the future of possible designated homeless encampments, but some felt frustrated at the lack of immediate change that the city could initiate.

Cynthia Olsen, director of strategy and engagement, and Rilee Willianen, policy and research analyst, described some items from the report at Monday night's meeting.

The report included the possibility of maps for designated areas that could be approved for encampments, increasing the operating budget to maintain the human rights-based approach, and supporting a year-round encampment outreach team.

During the discussion, Northwood Coun. Dominic Pasqualino and At-large Coun. Trevor Giertuga expressed frustration with administration for the lack of concrete change that could be offered to constituents.

Pasqualino said his residents have had enough.

"Something needs to be done - I don't think we're going in the right direction," Pasqualino said.

He proposed "an area where people cannot go," suggesting that those who are unsheltered cannot go "200 or 100 metres within a residential property."

Olsen said those possibilities, outlined in the report, are comparable to measures taken in other cities.

Giertuga expressed his frustration with the report not having conclusive answers available for the meeting.

"We're going to be right at the summertime again, and nothing's going to have changed," he said.

"What do I tell the constituents that live on McVicar and other areas? What is going to change?"

Olsen responded with the research that her department was tasked with gathering. She felt it was imperative to bring that information back to council before moving forward and get council's direction first.

"So we're seeking council's direction to further define that and bring back options," said Olsen.

City administration defended their work and explained that council didn't ask for specific sites to be mentioned in the report that was provided on Monday.

Throughout the discussion and in the report, it was confirmed that city council had wanted to proceed with a human rights-based approach, which McIntyre Coun. Albert Aiello saw benefits with as well.

Aielle said it doesn't mean people who are living in tents must go to the designated encampment sites.

"If they refuse and just want to stay put where they are, they can do that," he said.

Others recognized the challenges to the public, including Current River Coun. Andrew Foulds, who argued in favour of the human rights-based approach but also said permanent solutions like housing would solve the issue.

"If pushing them to designated areas is not doing that and results are getting worse, I'm not interested in that. I'm interested in results," Foulds said.

In the end, council passed an amendment to have administration prepare a new report by June 24 that would include site-specific options for possible designated encampment sites.

Katie Nicholls, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com