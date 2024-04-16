Counterfeit Botox probe to be conducted by CDC, FDA after reports of 'harmful reactions'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is cracking down on counterfeit Botox injections after receiving reports of 19 people in nine states who experienced "harmful reactions," the national public health agency said.

Of the reported cases, nine people were hospitalized and four were treated with "botulism antitoxin" due to symptoms consistent with the possible spread of toxin, the CDC said Monday in a news release. No deaths have been reported, the federal agency added.

In addition to counterfeit injections, the reported cases include "injections administered by unlicensed or untrained individuals in non-healthcare settings, such as homes or spas," according to the CDC.

All reports as of Monday, came from females, ranging in age from 25 to 59, with a median age of 39 years, the CDC said. Eighteen people reported receiving Botox injections for cosmetic purposes, the agency added.

The CDC is working alongside the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and local health departments to investigate reactions to the injections.

What should people do if they want to get Botox injections?

Before getting Botox injections, the CDC is recommending people:

Only get injections of FDA-approved botulinum toxin from licensed and trained professionals in healthcare settings.

Allow doctors to choose the safest dose if an injection of botulinum toxin is needed for a medical condition.

Go to a licensed and trained professional to get an injection of botulinum toxin for cosmetic reasons, and get it in a medical or licensed setting.

Check for a state license lookup tool to see if a provider or setting has the appropriate license.

Ask if the product is approved by FDA and obtained from a reliable source. If in doubt, then don’t get the injection.

If symptoms of botulism begin, such as trouble swallowing or breathing, seek medical attention immediately. See a doctor or go to the emergency room. Do not wait.

Symptoms of botulism

Some people may experience localized effects, which is expected following botulinum toxin injection, the CDC said. Examples of localized effects after Botox include bruising around the injection site, headaches, neck pain, indigestion, and flu-like symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

More concerning botulism symptoms could include double or blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, dry mouth and difficulty breathing, according to the CDC.

"These symptoms are typically followed by muscle weakness that progresses over hours to days," the agency said. "See a doctor or go to the emergency room right away if you experience these symptoms. "

Without treatment, botulism can lead to paralysis, respiratory failure or death, the CDC said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fake Botox warning: CDC, FDA investigating following botulism reports