Counting due to begin after Irish elections

Irish voters took to the polls on Friday to cast their ballots in the local and EU elections [Reuters]

Counting is due to begin in the Republic of Ireland's local council elections on Saturday.

A total of 949 city and county council seats will be filled across 31 local authorities.

The polls closed at 22:00 local time on Friday night.

Voting also took place in the Republic of Ireland on Friday in the European elections, but those ballots will be separated and local elections will be the first to be counted.

More than 2,100 candidates had been selected or declared for the local election.

Irish president Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina were among voters who took to polling stations on Friday [PA Media]

European election

Meanwhile, about 373 million people across the EU are eligible to vote to elect 720 MEPs in the European elections.

Voting has been taking place across Europe over four days, and as a result, Ireland will not start counting European votes until Sunday 9 June.

How many seats are being filled?

Fourteen MEPs will be sent back to Brussels from the Republic of Ireland.

Five will represent the constituency of Midlands North-West, a 15-county constituency in which 27 candidates are running.

Five will represent Ireland South, where 23 candidates are running across 10 counties.

And four will represent Dublin, where there are also 23 candidates on the ballot.

The elections are being held from 6 June to 9 June.

The results cannot be announced until voting concludes across Europe at 22:00 Irish time on Sunday.

Counting will also take place for the country's first directly elected mayor in Limerick, with 15 candidates vying for the job.