Which countries don’t compete in Eurovision, and why?

Rita Ora was born in Kosovo – but her birth country has not taken part in Eurovision (AFP via Getty Images)

When the Eurovision Song Contest was first held in 1956, just seven countries entered and had two acts each.

Switzerland’s Lys Assia won with her song Refrain and none of the participants sang in English. France was able to draw on talent from Algeria if it wanted.

Times have changed and empires have fallen. The contest has also evolved its voting system from an all-jury format to a combination of jury and public televoting.

In 2024, Luxembourg will be returning to the competition for the first time since 1993. The five-time winner withdrew due to financial concerns and changes in broadcasting priorities. However, it will be returning with the artist Tali Golergant and her song Fighter in Malmö, Sweden.

Meanwhile, some musicians — including from Finland and Iceland — have demanded that Israel be disqualified from the 2024 event because of the continuing Gaza War.

However, celebrities such as Helen Mirren, Boy George and Sharon Osbourne are among those who have signed an open letter to keep Israel in the competition.

The European Broadcasting Union said last week that Israel will be permitted to compete in Malmö.

Swiss singer Lys Assia, shortly after winning the first Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 with her song Refrain (Getty Images)

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments,” EBU director general Noel Curran said, repeating a statement made in January.

“Our governing bodies … did review the participants list for the 2024 contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster Kan met all the competition rules for this year and can participate, as it has for the past 50 years.”

Some who oppose Israel's involvement have pointed to Russia's expulsion after it invaded Ukraine in February 2022. They claim that the EBU lacks consistency.

“In the case of Russia, the Russian broadcasters themselves were suspended from the EBU due to their persistent breaches of membership obligations and the violation of public service values,” Mr Curran said.

Story continues

Our governing bodies … did review the participants list for the 2024 contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster Kan met all the competition rules for this year and can participate, as it has for the past 50 years.

European Broadcasting Union director general, Noel Curran

“The relationship between Kan and the Israeli government is fundamentally different to the relationship that exists between those Russian members and the state, with the Israeli government in recent years threatening to close down the broadcaster.”

Countries taking part in Eurovision have to be EBU members and have a state broadcaster to run the competition. Britain is a member of the EBU and is one of five nations given the right to bypass the semi-final in return for paying more to the event’s organisers.

But for various reasons, not all participants from the past will be in Sweden for the 2024 event.

Here are all the countries that have stopped competing in Eurovision and why.

Which countries don’t take part in Eurovision?

Bulgaria

Bulgaria did not participate in the 2023 event and will do likewise in 2024. The country will miss the competition for the second consecutive year.

Andorra

Spain could almost be guaranteed top points from its tiny neighbour, which would be gracious in return by having entrants singing in Catalan. The country has not competed since 2009 due to the state of its finances.

North Macedonia

The small Balkan country will miss the contest for the second year in a row due to financial constraints.

Hungary

Hungary has participated 19 times, making its first appearance in the contest qualification round in 1993. However, since the 2019 contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Hungary has not competed in the Eurovision Song Contest. This is thought to be due to financial difficulties experienced by the national broadcaster, MTVA. anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

While never officially stated, some speculate that Eurovision's inclusivity and celebration of diversity may have clashed with Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

Rita Ora was born in Kosovo – but her birth country has not taken part in Eurovision (PA)

Slovakia

The Czech Republic but not Slovakia are now competing (Reuters)

A competitor from 1994 to 2021, the country pulled out for financial reasons.

Russia and Belarus

Both countries have had their EBU memberships rescinded due to the war in Ukraine.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Monetary problems have stopped the frequent competitor since 2016.

Morocco

In 1980, Morocco became the only African nation to take part and Samira Bensaïd’s song Bitaqat Hub placed it second from bottom in 18th. The country decided not to return after the disappointment of Bensaïd’s performance.

Turkey

The 2003 winner was a regular competitor but was also critical of the voting system and cited Israel’s involvement as the reason for not competing in 2012.

Yugoslavia

Yugoslavia no longer exists and became Serbia and Montenegro.

Serbia and Montenegro

This state is now defunct and two separate entities.

Montenegro

This small trilogy is complete with Montenegro pulling out this year due to a lack of interest from sponsorship. It had competed every year from 2007 up to 2022. Neighbouring Serbia has had more success and won the 2007 edition.

Monaco

The tiny state won the 1971 competition and competed 23 times from 1959 to 1979 and then again from 2004 to 2006. Issues of funding and geopolitical voting caused Monaco to leave and the country no longer has a state broadcaster after TMC was bought by French hub TF1.

Luxembourg

This five-time winner has not taken part since 1993 due to broadcasting issues.

Mae Muller (and not Charles or Camilla) will sing for Britain in 2023 (PA Wire)

Non-starters

In addition eight countries have been eligible to compete but have never done so. Czechoslovakia was only eligible for 1991-92 but never entered. Vatican City has a population of only 900, the majority of whom are clergy – although what a spectacle it would be if they somehow won!

The other nations are Arab states: Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya and Tunisia. They are all members of the EBU and the Arab States Broadcasting Union so could, in theory, join but according to fansite Eurovision World have boycotted due to Israel’s involvement.

Kosovo has so far been prevented from taking part due to political issues while Lichtenstein has not been able to raise the €300,000 needed for EBU membership, according to Eurovision World.