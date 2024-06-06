County prepares for D-Day 80 commemoration events

Troops from the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry took part in a successful mission to capture two strategic bridges [PA Media]

People are preparing to lay wreaths and raise flags as part of a county's plans to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Events in Oxfordshire also include lighting beacons as part of a national trail.

Thought to be the largest sea-born invasion in history, the Normandy landings saw about 156,000 allied troops land in northern France.

Troops from the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry were part of the first allied force to invade Normandy, just after midnight on 6 June 1944.

Codenamed Operation Deadstick, they took part in a successful mission to capture two strategic bridges ahead of the full-scale amphibious invasion later that day.

Troops from RAF Benson will march through Wallingford, followed by a performance by the Benson Military Wives Choir.

In Witney, commemorations will start with an official cry by the town's crier at 09:00 BST.

The town's celebrations will conclude with an even service of reflection in the Market Square.

Finmere, near Bicester, is hosting a large commemoration on the village green, with the playing field divided up into the five beaches that allied forces landed on D-Day.

Speeches from wartime prime minister Winston Churchill will be played, whilst current members of the US Armed Forces will be in attendance.

Meanwhile, Thame will host a wreath-laying ceremony in the morning, before taking part in the nationwide D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace by lighting a beacon at the town hall at 21:15.

A flag-raising ceremony will also take place at Banbury Town Hall.

