County of Stettler confirms proposed feedlot barn meets municipal rules

The County of Stettler council confirmed to a provincial government agency that an application to add a new building to an existing feedlot meets all the municipality’s rules. The resolution to confirm this fact was passed at the April 10 regular meeting of council.

Councillors read a letter from the Natural Resources Conservation Board (NRCB) asking for the municipality’s feedback on specific areas about an application from the Whitesand Hutterian Brethren to add a new building to its existing confined feeding operation (CFO) located at 12-39-19 W4M, east of the Town of Stettler, noted Development Officer Greggory Jackson.

“The application is for the construction of a swine quarantine barn complete with self-contained concrete manure collection and storage at an existing CFO in Section 12-39-19 W4M,” stated Jackson’s report to council. “There is no increase in animal numbers in the CFO. The county is entitled to provide evidence and a written submission relevant to the application. The NRCB is responsible for approvals under the Agricultural Operation Practices Act (AOPA) and permitting CFOs.

“The subject property is the location an approved CFO operated the Whitesand Hutterian Brethren (Whitesand Farming Co. Ltd.). The property is zoned agricultural district under the County of Stettler No. 6 Land Use Bylaw (LUB) and all lands within a half mile of the application site are under the agricultural district.”

During discussion Jackson noted the NRCB requested very specific information from the County of Stettler, including does the application meet the Municipal Development Plan (MDP), does it meet Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) requirements, if any?; plus a confirmation of the land’s zoning and confirmation that the application meets proper setbacks.

Jackson stated several times the application itself notes no expansion to the CFO, including no increased livestock numbers at this time; the application was only for a new building described as a swine quarantine barn with dimensions of 72 feet by 14 feet by four feet. The council agenda package contained a number of application documents from the Whitesand Hutterian Brethren to the NRCB, and in the section titled “Livestock category and type” the words “No change” were handwritten.

He further confirmed the site in question is outside the County and Town of Stettler’s IDP, so there was no issue there, and the application did indeed meet all requirements of the county’s MDP.

Coun. James Nibourg stated his only concerns would be water-related. “Are these guys hooked up to our water?” Nibourg asked. Staff confirmed they are.

Reeve Larry Clarke noted that building a new barn but not increasing the number of livestock didn’t make sense to him.

Coun. Ernie Gendre stated that perhaps an existing barn was being used for quarantine and they wanted a new structure.

Councillors also discussed the results of construction of a new facility on municipal roads; county staff confirmed they would contact the Hutterian Brethren to discuss a road-use agreement.

Councillors unanimously agreed to send a letter to the NRCB noting the application in question meets all County of Stettler requirements.

Stu Salkeld, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, East Central Alberta Review