Courteney Cox Says She Still Feels Matthew Perry’s Presence: “He Visits Me A Lot”

Courteney Cox remembered her Friends co-star Matthew Perry and says she still talks to him.

In a new interview, Cox opened up about her spirituality and revealed Perry still visits her a lot.

More from Deadline

“I think he’s probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. You know, he’s just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled. I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that,” Cox said about Perry in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

Cox said that she still feels Perry’s presence, along other members of her family, adding, “I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew – I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

RELATED: Salma Hayek Mourns ‘Fools Rush In’ Co-Star Matthew Perry & Remembers “Special Bond” Of Sharing Dreams

Perry died Oct. 28, 2023, at his home from “acute effects of ketamine,” according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Friends cast reunited for a memorial service in honor of Perry.

After learning of Perry’s death, the remaining cast of Friends, including Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, issued a statement that read in part, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.