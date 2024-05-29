Craig Goldman holds lead over John O’Shea in District 12 Republican primary runoff

Results for early voting in the Republican primary runoff election for U.S. Congressional District 12 have Craig Goldman ahead of John O’Shea with 64.53% of the vote on Tuesday.

O’Shea had 35.47% of the early vote, according to initial reporting by the Texas secretary of state.

The 12th Congressional District is made up of parts of Fort Worth, as well as Haltom City, Benbrook, and Azle, and extends across the northern half of Parker County, including Weatherford.

The incumbent, Republican Kay Granger of Fort Worth, announced in October that she would not seek reelection this year. She held the office since 1996. The winner of the primary will face Democratic nominee Trey Hunt, who lost to Granger in 2022.

Neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote during primary Election Day on March 5, but Goldman had a clear lead with 44.38% over O’Shea’s 26.37%.

Both candidates had some heavy hitting endorsements behind them going into Tuesday’s runoff. Goldman had the backing of Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, as well as that of Granger, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and several Texas legislators.

In O’Shea’s corner were Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and conservative lobbyist Roger Stone, among others. Flynn and Stone were both pardoned by former President Donald Trump for crimes related to the investigation by Robert Mueller into Russian election interference in the 2016 election.

Goldman was the clear front-runner in the race, considering his primary lead and the power of his strongest endorsements.

This is a developing story and will be updated as results come in.