'Canada's Drag Race' Season 4: Luna DuBois was axed on her birthday, but she's not done with reality TV

Luna DuBois on Canada's Drag Race Season 4 on Crave

Luna DuBois couldn't impress the Canada's Drag Race Season 4 judges with her impression of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby during Snatch Game, which led to the Toronto queen's exit from the show in Thursday's episode.

What some may not know is that DuBois was actually booted from the show on her birthday.

"You can ask Melinda [Verga] about that," DuBois told Yahoo Canada. "She knew. Everybody knew."

But looking back on leaving the show in Episode 5, DuBois stressed that she's "feeling good."

"It's what the game is," DuBois said. "I usually do handle things like disappointment pretty well, to be honest, in general."

"So I've made peace of it and I had shown most of all the drag that I had taken there. I only had two things left that I had not worn yet, other than my finale gown, which I did get to wear. I showed a lot of Luna, and on top of seeing the fan reaction and seeing people upset that I was not there to give them entertainment, it seems like the future might be bright for me."

Watch Canada's Drag Race on Crave

'I did not seem like the worst out of everyone that was in the bottom'

Evaluating the Snatch Game competition, in particular, DuBois was happy with how it looked when the episode aired.

"I'm seeing it edited out and played out, ... I did not seem like the worst out of everyone that was in the bottom," DuBois said. "[It] was not as bad as I thought it was going to be, to be honest."

"A lot of the Snatch Games that I'm good at, that I've used for my tapes, I just cannot do and I just had to roll with the punches, and just go with Mary M. Cosby. And you know what, I made a lot of Bravo fans very happy for bringing this woman to Drag Race. ... If I was to come back to do an All Stars, I'd make sure I find someone that I'll be able to do, that I can master, that fits all my personality, that I can make funny. Because I don't think I'm not a funny person, it was just an unfortunate circumstance."

Story continues

When it comes to people still on Canada's Drag Race Season 4, DuBois shared the queen she's rooting for after her unfortunate exit.

"Venus, I had known of her, we had met once at a drag show very briefly and I had heard rumours that she was going to be on Season 4," DuBois explained.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to mesh up with her, but we were like two peas in a pod. We're so similar. She's a Libra, I'm an Aries, so automatically a perfect pairing as friends. ... We're the crazy girls of the season, we're the party girls of the season. .. Don't go out with us because you will go home tired."

Watch Canada's Drag Race on Crave

Interestingly, DuBois actually worked in casting for Brooke Lynn Hytes' show 1 Queen 5 Queers, and Venus had auditioned for that show.

"I thought she was a little cuckoo, crazy, but I just put her in the no pile because I couldn't really interview people from out of province," DuBois revealed.

Additionally, Aurora Matrix, also from Toronto, is a friend to DuBois.

"We started around the same time, ... done a few gigs together, but wasn't really close with her," DuBois said. "But now, she's one of the people I talk to almost every day."

Luna DuBois on Canada's Drag Race Season 4 on Crave

'I think TV is where I'm meant to be'

While DuBois' Drag Race time has come to an end, the star is already setting her sights on more reality TV in the future.

"It doesn't have to be Drag Race, I would love to do more reality TV, that's something that I'm realizing that's my calling," DuBois said. "I think TV is where I'm meant to be."

Additionally, the Drag Race star hopes to start a podcast next year.

"People seem to be obsessed with my voice," DuBois said. "I think my voice was able to stand out enough on television that people want to see more of me and hear more of me."

In terms of possible Canada's Drag Race Season 4 podcast guests, or possible co-host, Venus, Aurora Matrix and The Girlfriend Experience come to mind for DuBois.

"[Venus] is a crazy girl just as much as I am, Aurora laughs at everything I say so I think just me talking to her and just her laughing at everything I said would be amazing," DuBois said.

"Girlfriend is also another person on the cast who's got a very soothing voice, and she always has a different perspective, and has lots of stories. Because she is young, but she's lived a lot. I think I'll probably have every single one on the cast ... that would love to come on the pod, but also not limiting it to Season 4."