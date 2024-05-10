Crying kitten was stuck in Arizona ceiling for 24 hours. Now she’s up for adoption

A “tiny” orange kitten was trapped in an apartment ceiling for at least 24 hours when rescuers found her crying, an animal shelter said.

Now, Nala is up for adoption, the Arizona Humane Society said in a May 9 news release.

The animal shelter got a call about the kitten March 31, so it sent Emergency Animal Medical Technicians to investigate.

They had to follow “her cries for help” and use heat sensors on the walls before finding her in the ceiling, the nonprofit said.

A hole was cut, and the wailing kitten was pulled out.

The drywall was cut open to pull Nala out.

Nala was then taken to the humane society’s Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital, the shelter said. The 2-week-old kitten was dehydrated, underweight, had minor cuts and had an upper respiratory infection.

She was treated at the shelter’s intensive care unit for a few days, then fostered by one of the technicians who rescued her for a few weeks, the nonprofit said.

Now, she’s ready to find a family.

Nala is up for adoption at the humane society’s PetSmart in Old Town Scottsdale. Her adoption fee is $150. More information about her can be found on the animal shelter’s website.

