CSI: Vegas Star Reacts to Cancellation, Shares Message for Fans: ‘We Did It All for You’

CSI franchise vet Marg Helgenberger is among the first CSI: Vegas cast members to react to the CBS drama’s cancellation after three seasons.

TVLine reported on Friday that CSI: Vegas, as well as So Help Me Todd, had been cancelled at CBS — leaving just the fates of NCIS: Hawai’i and The Equalizer to be determined.

“I’m gonna miss my partners in crime solving,” Catherine Willows’ portrayer shared on Instagram Saturday evening, alongside a BTS cast photo. “Each & every person involved with the making of this series brought their A-game each & every day. It was truly a pleasure & honor to work/play alongside such a fun & talented company of story tellers. Immeasurable thanks & gratitude to all for making this experience such a memorable ride.

“And to all the fans,” she added, “we did it all for you. ❤️”

Season-to-date, CSI: Vegas is averaging 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), up 8% in audience from its Season 2 numbers and steady in the demo. But out of the 14 dramas that CBS has aired this TV season, it ties for last in total audience and only bests NCIS: Sydney in the demo.

After airing its first two seasons on Thursday nights at 10/9c, CSI: Vegas for Season 3 was relocated to the Sunday closer spot, where it leads out of TV’s new most-watched drama, Tracker.

CSI: Vegas follows Maxine Roby (played by Paula Newsome) as she leads her team of crime scene investigators — Catherine Willows, Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), Detective Serena Chavez (Ariana Guerra), Chris Park (Jay Lee) and Beau Finado (Lex Medlin).

Season 1 of the revival-of-sorts brought back CSI OGs William Petersen and Jorja Fox as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, after which Season 2 tagged in Helgenberger. Other CSI vets popping up on Vegas include Eric Szmanda as Greg Sanders and (in the pilot) Paul Guilfoyle as Jim Brass.

