Current immigration levels could lead to 'overreaction,' Quebec premier says

Maura Forrest
·2 min read

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault warned Friday there's a risk of "overreaction" against newcomers if the province maintains its current immigration levels.

Legault told reporters on the Gaspé Peninsula he doesn't want to see Quebec end up like the United States or France, where the debate on immigration has fuelled extremist views. Recent data show there's been an increase of more than 300,000 non-permanent residents in Quebec in the last two years, a number Legault said is more than the province can accommodate.

"There's a risk of reaction or overreaction in the face of impacts on services, on the French language, on housing," he said. "We have to be balanced in how many immigrants we take in every year."

Legault's comments came in response to a question about whether he fears a "rise of the right" in Quebec and Canada. Concerns about immigration have fuelled the popularity of far-right parties in several European countries, including France, where the anti-immigration National Rally is leading in polls heading into the first voting round in parliamentary elections this weekend.

In the United States, President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump clashed on immigration during a televised debate Thursday night, and the issue will likely be a flashpoint in the 2024 presidential election.

"What I hope is that we don't end up in the same situation as the United States or France," Legault said. "I think Quebecers have always been welcoming. But we can't welcome 300,000 new people in two years. That's too many."

Legault has said temporary immigrants are entirely responsible for the province's housing crisis — a claim housing advocates deny — and that newcomers are putting a strain on Quebec's health-care and education systems as well. He also says about one-third of temporary immigrants don't speak French, which limits their ability to integrate.

The premier has been pressing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce immigration levels to Quebec, and says he wants to cut the number of asylum seekers in the province by half. After a meeting with Legault earlier this month, Trudeau announced the federal government was offering the province $750 million to help support newcomers, but didn't commit to any targets for cutting immigration.

According to Statistics Canada data published last week, there were 597,140 non-permanent residents in Quebec in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 421,149 a year earlier and 295,147 in 2022. The total has gone up in every quarter since 2021, and the portion of the total population composed of non-permanent residents has doubled to 6.6 per cent from 3.3 per cent in three years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2024.

Maura Forrest, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • As end looms for Calgary water restrictions, mayor warns daily usage way too high

    CALGARY — Calgary's mayor says residents have blown past the daily threshold the city has set to keep water service going amid a conservation crisis.

  • US Supreme Court curbs federal agency powers, overturning 1984 precedent

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a major blow to federal regulatory power on Friday by overturning a 1984 precedent that had given deference to government agencies in interpreting laws they administer, handing a defeat to President Joe Biden's administration. The justices ruled 6-3 to set aside lower court decisions against fishing companies that challenged a government-run program partly funded by industry that monitored overfishing of herring off New England's coast. It marked the latest decision in recent years powered by the Supreme Court's conservative majority that hemmed in the authority of federal agencies.

  • Poilievre's office silent on leader's Pride plans, other party chiefs look to attend

    OTTAWA — Pierre Poilievre is the only federal leader whose staff would not answer questions about whether their chief intends to participate in Pride events this summer.

  • Here's what Windsor's proposed east-end transit terminal could look like

    Plans are in the works for a new east-end transit terminal, moving the hub out of Tecumseh Mall to a nearby parcel, the city says. At a public information meeting Thursday night, members of the public were able to weigh in on the proposed designs. "It's a new transit terminal for buses, so it includes a waiting area and kind of in the centre as well as building for the for the bus drivers, for the transit staff," said Greg Hayes, environmental planner with Dillon Consulting. The new transit term

  • Texas top court upholds ban on gender-affirming care for minors

    The Texas Supreme Court on Friday dealt LGBTQ rights advocates a blow by refusing to block a Republican-backed state law that bans transgender minors from being provided gender-affirming medical care, such as puberty blockers and hormones. The court on an 8-1 vote rejected arguments by families with transgender children and doctors that the law was discriminatory and deprived parents of their rights under the state constitution to make decisions concerning their children's care. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider the legality of a similar ban in Tennessee and address an issue that has become a focal point of lawmaking in Republican-led states.

  • Calgary's water usage spikes to highest level since crisis began, mayor warns

    Calgary's mayor issued an urgent call Friday for residents to slash their water consumption, warning the city's water usage a day earlier had spiked to its highest level since the crisis began.During her morning briefing on the status of the city's key water feeder main, Jyoti Gondek said Calgary's water's supply is still vulnerable, noting that usage had spiked to 500 million litres on Thursday. Calgary officials have said the city's safety threshold for water use is 480 million litres. "We are

  • Poor cell coverage could be dangerous, says Charlottetown woman

    Sarah Blanchard-Eng still cries at the memory of trying to reach 911 from her home last summer when her toddler was choking on his dinner."I'm completely terrified of it happening again," Blanchard-Eng said."I can still cry just thinking about it. Even just hearing a small cough from my son now when he eats."Blanchard-Eng lives in the Brighton neighbourhood of Charlottetown, west of Spring Park Road and south of Colonel Gray Drive. Cellular coverage has been a problem since she moved there two y

  • New charges against Frank Stronach involve 7 additional complainants: court documents

    Court documents show billionaire businessman Frank Stronach stands accused of sexually assaulting seven additional complainants from 1977 to as recently as February.

  • 'She was beaming': Calgary artist gets first exhibition at 76

    A Calgary artist held her first ever exhibition this week, and she's just over the moon about it.So what's the catch? She's 76 years old.Last fall Kathy Lewis was reading a newsletter at her seniors' home and something caught her eye."On the back was a little write up about the foundation granting wishes to seniors," Lewis told the Calgary Eyeopener."It sounded very interesting, and I thought, 'Would they let me do this?' I was really scared," she said.'Mother Nature is Watching' by Kathy Lewis,

  • Biden's performance leaves supporters worried after first U.S. presidential debate

    There were no fireworks and some fizzles as U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump met on stage for the first presidential debate. The Canadian Press Washington correspondent Kelly Geraldine Malone says some Democrat supporters were left concerned the president was not able to push back on Trump's oftentimes exaggerated or inaccurate claims. (June 28, 2024)

  • Man acquitted after being accused of running over Walmart security guard in Sherbrooke, Que.

    The man accused of killing a Walmart security guard in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Sherbrooke, Que., has been found not guilty of all charges related to the incident.Nacime Kouddar went to trial last winter for allegedly ramming security guard Philippe Jean in the Galeries Quatre Saisons parking lot on April 4, 2020. At Kouddar's trial in February, the court determined that he was in a position of self-defence.Late Thursday, Quebec Court Judge Hélène Fabi acquitted Kouddar of a charge

  • Your Canada Day weekend forecast holds a mix of gloom and fantastic days

    Rainy skies or a grand evening for fireworks? Your Canada Day long weekend forecast features a little bit of everything

  • Nicole Kidman Relies on Her Teenage Daughters for Honest Feedback: ‘They’re Also Like, Calm Down’ (Exclusive)

    Kidman calls her teen daughters with Keith Urban 'very supportive'

  • Toronto police address tow truck turf wars, youth violence

    In the wake of several high-profile shootings in the city in recent months, Toronto police provided a look at some of the overall trends fuelling gun violence Thursday.

  • Ontario trucker found at border with as much as $29M worth of meth sentenced to 12 years

    A Brampton, Ont., man convicted of smuggling 200 kilograms of methamphetamine into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge has received a 12-year prison sentence.Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 40, was convicted in April on charges of importing methamphetamine and possession of the drug for the purpose of trafficking.At the time the charges were laid in 2019, the Canada Border Services Agency said it was "the largest methamphetamine seizure, on record, for the CBSA within the past seven years."His lawyer, Je

  • University of Waterloo, protesters to undergo mediation talks to end 7-week encampment

    The University of Waterloo and the members of a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus are set to enter mediation talks."As part of our ongoing commitment to continue productive and respectful dialogue we are pleased that we have agreed to start confidential discussions with members of the encampment facilitated by a mediator," university spokesperson Rebecca Elming said in an emailed statement to CBC News. "The university will only provide further updates that are agreed upon between both par

  • Biden-Trump debate: What you didn’t see on TV from inside — and outside — the showdown in Atlanta

    The debate between the current and former president on CNN Thursday night was watched and streamed by millions on television and online. But there was much more that viewers didn’t see.

  • Wildfire evacuation of Port-Cartier prison was risky, not well planned, union says

    The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO) criticized several shortcomings linked to the "historic" evacuation of 223 inmates from Port-Cartier, a maximum-security prison in Quebec's Côte-Nord region.Last Friday, Quebec's fire protection agency, known as SOPFEU, and Quebec's Public Security Ministry warned that the penitentiary was located in an area threatened by forest fires and that the evacuation would have to be carried out quickly as the blaze was closing in and only 11 kilometres

  • Billionaire Frank Stronach charged with 8 more criminal counts including sexual assault, police say

    Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach has been charged with additional criminal offences, including sexual assault, Peel Regional Police said Wednesday."Investigators from the Peel Regional Police, Special Victims Unit, have identified additional victims and additional charges have been laid," Peel Const. Tyler Bell-Morena told CBC News in an emailed statement.Bell-Morena said the newly announced charges include six counts of sexual assault, as well as two other criminal counts.Police did not spec

  • Supreme Court's latest decisions: Justices rule on Jan. 6 defendants, criminalization of homelessness and power of federal agencies

    The Supreme Court issued three more opinions on Friday, marking the first time the justices have weighed in on the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.