The D’Amelio Show Not Returning for Season 4 at Hulu

Hulu is no longer keeping up with the D’Amelios.

The D’Amelio Show will not return for a fourth season at the streamer, TVLine has confirmed, with a source adding that the D’Amelio family and Hulu mutually agreed not to make further seasons. (Our sister site Deadline first reported the news.)

The Kardashians-esque reality series followed sisters and TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, along with their parents Marc and Heidi. Charli and Dixie have parlayed their massive social media followings into an empire, including sponsorship deals, bestselling books and a footwear line. Charli won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, while Dixie signed a record deal and released her debut album in 2022.

The D’Amelio Show debuted on Hulu in 2021 with an eight-episode freshman season, becoming the streamer’s most-watched unscripted series among all first-season titles. It returned for Season 2 in 2022, with Season 3 airing in September and October of last year.

In Season 3, “Charli has leapt from phone screens to performing live, but young love and family strife take center stage,” per the official synopsis. Plus, “Dixie, newly in her single era, is living large as a young celebrity in Hollywood, but will the high life bring her down?”

