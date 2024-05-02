Dad faked DNA test to avoid paying child support

William Boswarva sent another man to complete a DNA test to avoid paying child costs [Merseyside Police]

A father who faked a DNA test to avoid paying child support has been jailed.

William Boswarva sent another man to take a paternity test for him after getting a woman pregnant during a one night stand.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how Boswarva told the child's mother he wanted "nothing to do" with the baby.

The 29-year-old, from Vauxhall, Liverpool, was jailed for 12 months on Tuesday after being convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud.

'Mix up'

The trial heard how Boswarva, of Lockfields View, had attempted to put pressure on the child's mother in order to convince her to have an abortion, and even offered her money for a termination before cutting contact.

When the child’s mum applied for child maintenance, Boswarva sent another man to take a DNA test for him.

Kyra Badman, prosecuting, said the unknown male was given Boswarva’s driving licence and photo ID, but was wearing a face mask in line with the coronavirus rules at the time.

He gave a saliva sample and signed papers to say that he was Boswarva, fooling staff at Crosby Medical Centre on 3 August 2021.

After Boswarva was arrested he claimed there had been “some kind of mix up”, and while he conceded he had had sex with the woman, he said he had taken the test and did not believe he was the father.

But he refused to retake a test while in custody.

'Cheat the system'

Boswarva has ten previous convictions for 11 offences, including two last year, and is currently subject to a suspended sentence.

Andrew Jebb, defending, said: “He made a very bad decision in this case.

“A lot of water has flowed under the bridge since the offence in 2021.”

Judge Recorder Neil Owen-Casey said that because Boswarva does not work or claim benefits he has been assessed as needing to pay child maintenance at a nil rate, but will be liable as the child’s biological father until he is at least 16.

He said it was clear his actions had caused the baby’s mum “stress and anxiety and clearly emotional anguish".

"You have made her feel she did something wrong and she has not done anything wrong at all," he said.

“At the heart of this is a child who is being denied the opportunity to know who his biological father is.”

Boswarva was told by the judge that he "attempted to cheat the system in a clearly selfish manner".

