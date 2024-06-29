All About Dakota Johnson's Surprising Friendship with Jeremy Allen White

'The Bear' star and his ex, Addison Timlin, remain close with Johnson

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Monica Schipper/Getty Dakota Johnson (left); Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White has a surprising connection to fellow superstar Dakota Johnson.

Earlier this week the Madame Web star was photographed enjoying a beach weekend in Malibu, California with White’s kids and some friends, as reported by The Daily Mail. Johnson, 34, wore a yellow bikini, while White, 33, donned white swim trunks.

Johnson is the godmother of the Emmy-winning The Bear star’s two daughters — Ezer, 5, and Dolores, 3 — who he shares with ex Addison Timlin. White and Timlin, who met as high schoolers at New York City’s Professional Performing Arts School before starring together in the 2008 drama Afterschool, wed in October 2019 and filed for divorce in May 2023.

It’s clear that Johnson, who has been dating fiancé Chris Martin since 2017, remains friendly and familial with both Timlin and her ex. While she has not worked with White on a movie or TV project, the two have mutual friends in common, including Cruel Summer actor Blake Lee.



Blake Lee/Instagram Jeremy Allen White (center) poses with Dakota Johnson and friends

The Daddio actress and Martin were among the small group of people who attended White and Timlin’s Beverly Hills courthouse wedding. Johnson has been spotted hanging out with the former couple as far back as 2017, when they participated in the Women's March protest after the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump. Per the Daily Mail, White also attended the 60th birthday bash of Johnson’s mother Melanie Griffith.

Timlin has taken to social media to share glimpses of life as a mother that include Johnson, who she’s called her “best friend.” In 2021, while wishing Johnson a happy birthday on her Instagram, Timlin captioned a photo of one of her daughters cuddling with her godmother, “We love you so much, thanks for being born and raising kids with me it’s the best.”

Addison Timlin Instagram From left: Addison Timlin, Dakota Johnson and Dolores White

White shares joint custody of Ezer and Dolores with Timlin.

Among White's upcoming projects is the Bruce Springsteen biographical movie Deliver Me from Nowhere, which the actor recently said would include his own singing.



Meanwhile, Johnson has a busy production schedule in 2024, a year that included the releases of Madame Web and Daddio (in theaters Friday), as well as the upcoming Materialists.

Season 3 of The Bear is now streaming on FX.



Read the original article on People.