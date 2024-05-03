Dallas visits Toronto after shutout victory

FC Dallas (2-5-2, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (5-4-1, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Toronto FC +122, FC Dallas +220, Draw +221; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Houston Dynamo 2-0, Dallas faces Toronto.

Toronto is 3-1-0 at home. Toronto ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 41 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

Dallas is 0-3-1 in road games. Dallas is 0-5-0 when it scores only one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prince-Osei Owusu has scored five goals for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has two goals.

Petar Musa has three goals and one assist for Dallas. Eugene Ansah has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Toronto: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Dallas: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Brandon Servania (injured), Richie Laryea (injured), Shane O'Neill (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Alan Velasco (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press